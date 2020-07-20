Rent Calculator
12236 LADYMEADE CT. #201
12236 LADYMEADE CT. #201
12236 Ladymeade Court
No Longer Available
Location
12236 Ladymeade Court, Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful 2BR, 2BA condo; light and bright; sun room w/ walk-out to balcony; tons of parking; convenient to commuting, shopping, schools, just about everything!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12236 LADYMEADE CT. #201 have any available units?
12236 LADYMEADE CT. #201 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Lake Ridge, VA
.
What amenities does 12236 LADYMEADE CT. #201 have?
Some of 12236 LADYMEADE CT. #201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12236 LADYMEADE CT. #201 currently offering any rent specials?
12236 LADYMEADE CT. #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12236 LADYMEADE CT. #201 pet-friendly?
No, 12236 LADYMEADE CT. #201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge
.
Does 12236 LADYMEADE CT. #201 offer parking?
Yes, 12236 LADYMEADE CT. #201 offers parking.
Does 12236 LADYMEADE CT. #201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12236 LADYMEADE CT. #201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12236 LADYMEADE CT. #201 have a pool?
No, 12236 LADYMEADE CT. #201 does not have a pool.
Does 12236 LADYMEADE CT. #201 have accessible units?
No, 12236 LADYMEADE CT. #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 12236 LADYMEADE CT. #201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12236 LADYMEADE CT. #201 has units with dishwashers.
Does 12236 LADYMEADE CT. #201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12236 LADYMEADE CT. #201 does not have units with air conditioning.
