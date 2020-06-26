All apartments in Lake Ridge
Lake Ridge, VA
12209 DENSMORE COURT
Last updated May 26 2019 at 1:35 AM

12209 DENSMORE COURT

12209 Densmore Court · No Longer Available
Location

12209 Densmore Court, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous townhouse in Lake Ridge. Hugh kitchen with Stainless steel appliances. Beautiful wood flooring 3 bedrooms 3 +1/2 bathrooms, crown molding, deck off kitchen, fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12209 DENSMORE COURT have any available units?
12209 DENSMORE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 12209 DENSMORE COURT have?
Some of 12209 DENSMORE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12209 DENSMORE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12209 DENSMORE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12209 DENSMORE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 12209 DENSMORE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 12209 DENSMORE COURT offer parking?
No, 12209 DENSMORE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 12209 DENSMORE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12209 DENSMORE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12209 DENSMORE COURT have a pool?
No, 12209 DENSMORE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 12209 DENSMORE COURT have accessible units?
No, 12209 DENSMORE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12209 DENSMORE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12209 DENSMORE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 12209 DENSMORE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 12209 DENSMORE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
