Home
/
Lake Ridge, VA
/
12189 CHAUCER LN
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12189 CHAUCER LN
12189 Chaucer Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12189 Chaucer Lane, Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
COZY CONDO IN HEART OF LAKE RIDGE W/AMMENITIES. NEUTRAL CARPET, LARGE MASTER BDRM W/WALK IN CLOSET. UPDATED KITCHEN W/NEWER APPLIANCES, EAT-IN, FULL WASHER/DRYER, BALCONY, PRIVATE AND QUIET COMMUNITY.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12189 CHAUCER LN have any available units?
12189 CHAUCER LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake Ridge, VA
.
What amenities does 12189 CHAUCER LN have?
Some of 12189 CHAUCER LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12189 CHAUCER LN currently offering any rent specials?
12189 CHAUCER LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12189 CHAUCER LN pet-friendly?
No, 12189 CHAUCER LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge
.
Does 12189 CHAUCER LN offer parking?
Yes, 12189 CHAUCER LN offers parking.
Does 12189 CHAUCER LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12189 CHAUCER LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12189 CHAUCER LN have a pool?
No, 12189 CHAUCER LN does not have a pool.
Does 12189 CHAUCER LN have accessible units?
No, 12189 CHAUCER LN does not have accessible units.
Does 12189 CHAUCER LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12189 CHAUCER LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 12189 CHAUCER LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 12189 CHAUCER LN does not have units with air conditioning.
