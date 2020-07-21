All apartments in Lake Ridge
Find more places like 12180 SPRINGWOODS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Ridge, VA
/
12180 SPRINGWOODS DRIVE
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:32 PM

12180 SPRINGWOODS DRIVE

12180 Springwoods Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Ridge
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12180 Springwoods Drive, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bed Rooms and 2.5 Baths Town House In Lakeridge. Small Pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12180 SPRINGWOODS DRIVE have any available units?
12180 SPRINGWOODS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
Is 12180 SPRINGWOODS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12180 SPRINGWOODS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12180 SPRINGWOODS DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12180 SPRINGWOODS DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 12180 SPRINGWOODS DRIVE offer parking?
No, 12180 SPRINGWOODS DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 12180 SPRINGWOODS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12180 SPRINGWOODS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12180 SPRINGWOODS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12180 SPRINGWOODS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12180 SPRINGWOODS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12180 SPRINGWOODS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12180 SPRINGWOODS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12180 SPRINGWOODS DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12180 SPRINGWOODS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12180 SPRINGWOODS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave
Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct
Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Similar Pages

Lake Ridge 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLake Ridge 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lake Ridge Apartments with ParkingLake Ridge Apartments with Pools
Lake Ridge Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALorton, VAMarumsco, VAWoodbridge, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VA
Oxon Hill, MDFort Washington, MDLincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAGlassmanor, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia