Home
/
Lake Ridge, VA
/
12180 SPRINGWOODS DRIVE
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:32 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12180 SPRINGWOODS DRIVE
12180 Springwoods Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12180 Springwoods Drive, Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bed Rooms and 2.5 Baths Town House In Lakeridge. Small Pets allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12180 SPRINGWOODS DRIVE have any available units?
12180 SPRINGWOODS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake Ridge, VA
.
Is 12180 SPRINGWOODS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12180 SPRINGWOODS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12180 SPRINGWOODS DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12180 SPRINGWOODS DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 12180 SPRINGWOODS DRIVE offer parking?
No, 12180 SPRINGWOODS DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 12180 SPRINGWOODS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12180 SPRINGWOODS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12180 SPRINGWOODS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12180 SPRINGWOODS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12180 SPRINGWOODS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12180 SPRINGWOODS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12180 SPRINGWOODS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12180 SPRINGWOODS DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12180 SPRINGWOODS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12180 SPRINGWOODS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
