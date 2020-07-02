All apartments in Lake Ridge
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

11989 Point Longstreet Way

11989 Point Longstreet Way · No Longer Available
Location

11989 Point Longstreet Way, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Available 05/01/20 Basement apartment for rent - Property Id: 251769

Room for rent located in the lower level with full bathroom and separate living room with dining. Fully Furnished. Shared laundry room and main kitchen. $1100/mo includes utilities (water, electric, internet, cleaning, and security system). Single occupancy. Prefer a female applicant. Call for more information.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251769
Property Id 251769

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5727160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11989 Point Longstreet Way have any available units?
11989 Point Longstreet Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 11989 Point Longstreet Way have?
Some of 11989 Point Longstreet Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11989 Point Longstreet Way currently offering any rent specials?
11989 Point Longstreet Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11989 Point Longstreet Way pet-friendly?
No, 11989 Point Longstreet Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 11989 Point Longstreet Way offer parking?
No, 11989 Point Longstreet Way does not offer parking.
Does 11989 Point Longstreet Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11989 Point Longstreet Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11989 Point Longstreet Way have a pool?
No, 11989 Point Longstreet Way does not have a pool.
Does 11989 Point Longstreet Way have accessible units?
No, 11989 Point Longstreet Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11989 Point Longstreet Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11989 Point Longstreet Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 11989 Point Longstreet Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 11989 Point Longstreet Way does not have units with air conditioning.

