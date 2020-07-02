11989 Point Longstreet Way

Amenities
Available 05/01/20 Basement apartment for rent - Property Id: 251769
Room for rent located in the lower level with full bathroom and separate living room with dining. Fully Furnished. Shared laundry room and main kitchen. $1100/mo includes utilities (water, electric, internet, cleaning, and security system). Single occupancy. Prefer a female applicant. Call for more information.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251769
Property Id 251769
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5727160)