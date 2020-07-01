GORGEOUS WELL KEPT HOME IN LAKE RIDGE***5 BEDROOMS,3 FULL BATHS AND 2 HALF BATHS***HUGE, FENCED IN BACKYARD WITH PLAYHOUSE***HUGE DECK***FRESHLY PAINTED. NEW CARPET TO BE INSTALLED***HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL***NEAR TO I95***
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11819 PARLIAMENT DRIVE have any available units?
11819 PARLIAMENT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
Is 11819 PARLIAMENT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11819 PARLIAMENT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.