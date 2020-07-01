All apartments in Lake Ridge
11819 PARLIAMENT DRIVE
11819 PARLIAMENT DRIVE

11819 Parliment Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11819 Parliment Drive, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
GORGEOUS WELL KEPT HOME IN LAKE RIDGE***5 BEDROOMS,3 FULL BATHS AND 2 HALF BATHS***HUGE, FENCED IN BACKYARD WITH PLAYHOUSE***HUGE DECK***FRESHLY PAINTED. NEW CARPET TO BE INSTALLED***HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL***NEAR TO I95***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11819 PARLIAMENT DRIVE have any available units?
11819 PARLIAMENT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
Is 11819 PARLIAMENT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11819 PARLIAMENT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11819 PARLIAMENT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11819 PARLIAMENT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 11819 PARLIAMENT DRIVE offer parking?
No, 11819 PARLIAMENT DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 11819 PARLIAMENT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11819 PARLIAMENT DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11819 PARLIAMENT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11819 PARLIAMENT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11819 PARLIAMENT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11819 PARLIAMENT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11819 PARLIAMENT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11819 PARLIAMENT DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11819 PARLIAMENT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11819 PARLIAMENT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

