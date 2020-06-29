Rent Calculator
Home
/
Lake Ridge, VA
/
11304 CROMWELL COURT
Last updated February 22 2020 at 8:27 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11304 CROMWELL COURT
11304 Cromwell Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
11304 Cromwell Court, Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Vacant..3 level TH 2 Full Bath, 2 Half Bath....Master BR with Full Bath, deck & finished ground level walk-out basement. Hardwood floor & carpet in Bedroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11304 CROMWELL COURT have any available units?
11304 CROMWELL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake Ridge, VA
.
What amenities does 11304 CROMWELL COURT have?
Some of 11304 CROMWELL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11304 CROMWELL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
11304 CROMWELL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11304 CROMWELL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 11304 CROMWELL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge
.
Does 11304 CROMWELL COURT offer parking?
No, 11304 CROMWELL COURT does not offer parking.
Does 11304 CROMWELL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11304 CROMWELL COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11304 CROMWELL COURT have a pool?
No, 11304 CROMWELL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 11304 CROMWELL COURT have accessible units?
No, 11304 CROMWELL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 11304 CROMWELL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11304 CROMWELL COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 11304 CROMWELL COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 11304 CROMWELL COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
