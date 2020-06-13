Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:25 PM

24 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lake Monticello, VA

Finding an apartment in Lake Monticello that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bring... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5 ARAPAHO TRL
5 Arapaho Trail, Lake Monticello, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2516 sqft
Available 8/5/20 Colonial home w/ 4 bedrooms, family room open to kitchen, living room w/ built-in shelving, dining room, basement w/ family room & bedroom, large master w/ walk-in closet.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Monticello

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Running Deer
1 Unit Available
1635 RUNNING DEER DR
1635 Running Deer Drive, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2444 sqft
Great opportunity to live in the country,but close to town; close to Route 250, convenient to Route 64, minutes to Pantops. Almost 2000 square feet, full basement, covered parking, almost 2 acre lot. Tons of living & storage space;pets negotiable.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Monticello
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
5 Units Available
Lakeside
200 Lake Club Ct, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1220 sqft
This is where you belongEnjoy the beauty of nature. Nestled in lush woodlands, a 12-acre lake, mountain views, and a white sand beach. The finest in lifestyle amenities, convenience and leisure.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
4 Units Available
The Apartments at Riverside Village
620 Riverside Shops Way, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1084 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Apartments at Riverside Village in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated January 29 at 08:44pm
$
Contact for Availability
Avemore
1540 Avemore Ln, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at the foot of Pantops Mountain amid beautiful landscapes and mountain views is where you'll find Avemore, a sophisticated residential neighborhood inspired by the rich tradition of Jeffersonian Architecture.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2279 Whittington Drive
2279 Whittington Drive, Pantops, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2145 sqft
2279 Whittington Drive Available 07/10/20 Pet Friendly Pavilions at Pantops End-unit Townhome - AVAILABLE JULY 10th! This 4 bedroom Pavilions at Pantops end-unit townhome offers close proximity to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm,

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Belmont
1 Unit Available
1013 V Linden Ave
1013 Linden Ave, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1320 sqft
1013 V Linden Ave - Linden Town Lofts are the only condos in Belmont with town home styling and a full garage.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Belmont
1 Unit Available
112 Goodman St
112 Goodman Street, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3 Bedroom & 3 Bath Home for Lease in Belmont - -Period home complete with great period architecture and large rooms -Hardwood floors throughout -Off street parking available -Nice large dining room with ceiling fan -Large kitchen with alcove for

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hunter's Hall
1 Unit Available
1906 Glissade Lane
1906 Glissade Ln, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1850 sqft
1906 Glissade Lane Available 08/03/20 3 Level Pantops Townhome - AVAILABLE AUGUST 3rd This 3 bedroom, 2 full/2 half bath Cascadia townhouse offers convenience to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm, I64, and downtown.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ridge St.
1 Unit Available
802 6th Street SE
802 6th Street Southeast, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
680 sqft
802 6th Street SE Available 07/22/20 802 6th Street - Looking for a place to call home with character? Look no further because this 1BD/1BA beauty is just for you! Located in Downtown Charlottesville this charmer is more than meets the eye with

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1935 Asheville Drive
1935 Asheville Drive, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1842 sqft
1935 Asheville Drive Available 08/03/20 Pet Friendly Pantops Townhome - AVAILABLE AUGUST 3rd This 3 bedroom, 2 half/2 full bath Pavilions at Pantops townhome offers close proximity to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm, restaurants and

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Belmont
1 Unit Available
129 Waterbury Court
129 Waterbury Court, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
129 Waterbury Court Available 08/01/20 3br 1.5ba Upgraded Town Home Minutes to Downtown/UVA and I64 - 129 Waterbury Ct ***In order to view the Property please follow Covid-19 Regulations to view.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Willow Lake
1 Unit Available
1294 Maple View Drive
1294 Maple View Drive, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1890 sqft
1294 Maple View Drive Available 07/20/20 1294 Maple View Drive - Great location off Rt 20 in Willow Lake. Close to Piedmont School and I-64. 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, living room/dining room combo with finished basement downstairs.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Belmont
1 Unit Available
1503 Green St
1503 Green Street, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
Available 06/15/20 Newly Renovated Belmont Cottage - Property Id: 283931 Newly renovated Belmont cottage, open floor plan, hardwood floors, central heat/air, new stainless appliances/quartz countertops, full washer dryer.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1991 Asheville Drive
1991 Asheville Drive, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1737 sqft
Move-in Ready! Small Dog Friendly Pantops Townhouse - AVAILABLE NOW! This 3 bedroom, 2 full and 2 half bath Pavilions at Pantops townhome offers close proximity to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm, restaurants and shops, the 250

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
476 Rolkin Road
476 Rolkin Road, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1611 sqft
476 Rolkin Road Available 06/20/20 Pavilions at Pantops Townhome With Pond & Mountain Views - AVAILABLE JUNE 20th *Interior photos are similar to the floor plan available. Finishes and wall colors differ and are shown in the pre-recorded video tour.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Martha Jefferson
1 Unit Available
524 Locust Ave - Apt B
524 Locust Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Enjoy an easy stroll to Downtown and conveniences from upper level apartment in this gorgeous Victorian. updated bathroom,Tall ceilings, hardwood floors and deck.Small pets negot. Off-street parking with shared Washer/dryer room .

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Locust Grove
1 Unit Available
634 WATSON AVE
634 Watson Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1346 sqft
Unique "Round House" on Watson! Walk to downtown, or 5 mins to 29 or I64 from this central location. Open concept layout, two bedrooms one bath. Recently renovated. Large fenced yard on a lot that is >.5 acre in the city. Pets considered.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Martha Jefferson
1 Unit Available
815 ST CLAIR AVE
815 Saint Clair Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2200 sqft
Newly renovated 4BR, 3 bath single-family home, 15 minute walk to the Downtown Mall. 2,200+ sf w/ large porch, outdoor patios, and unfinished basement. 0.8 acre yard.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2054 WILMINGTON RD
2054 Wilmington Road, Fluvanna County, VA
1 Bedroom
$950
THIS PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED. DO NOT TRESPASS. CALL LISTING AGENT WITH QUESTIONS. Historic country cottage located in Wilmington. Built in the 1700's with beautiful original heart pine flooring.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
321 ROLKIN RD
321 Rolkin Road, Pantops, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2062 sqft
Lovely, spacious end unit Townhome. Convenient to I64, downtown C'ville, Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm Insurance & shopping. The home has 4 finished levels of living space with an open floor plan w/9'ceilings, attached garage.

1 of 14

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Belmont
1 Unit Available
1013 Linden Ave L
1013 Linden Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1492 sqft
1013 Linden Ave L Available 05/07/20 1013 Linden Lane L - Linden Town Lofts are the only condos in Belmont with town home styling and a full garage.

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2105 Sundown Place
2105 Sundown Place, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2950 sqft
2105 Sundown Place Available 07/01/20 Pet Friendly, End-Unit Pantops Townhouse With Views! - AVAILABLE JULY 1st This 3 bedroom, 3.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Belmont
1 Unit Available
115 Greenwich Court
115 Greenwich Court, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1080 sqft
115 Greenwhich Court - A spacious 3 bedroom town home end unit located in the Ridgecrest Community in Belmont. Nestled away but conveniently positioned close-by to UVA, historical Downtown Charlottesville and I-64.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lake Monticello, VA

Finding an apartment in Lake Monticello that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

