/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:50 AM
16 Apartments for rent in Lake Monticello, VA with washer-dryer
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1 Kanawha
1 Kanawha Court, Lake Monticello, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1976 sqft
*Move In NOW** - Updated Lake Monticello Home 3bed/2.5bath + NO yard work! - This wonderful home offers both traditional elements and modern touches, which blend beautifully to create the perfect atmosphere for comfortable and casual living.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Monticello
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
2 Units Available
Carriage Hill
825 Beverley Dr, Pantops, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1338 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1627 sqft
Spectacular Mountain ViewsYou deserve a home you will be proud of…a lifestyle of ease, convenience, and leisure.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
8 Units Available
Lakeside
200 Lake Club Ct, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,180
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1220 sqft
This is where you belongEnjoy the beauty of nature. Nestled in lush woodlands, a 12-acre lake, mountain views, and a white sand beach. The finest in lifestyle amenities, convenience and leisure.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated January 29 at 08:44pm
$
Contact for Availability
Avemore
1540 Avemore Ln, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at the foot of Pantops Mountain amid beautiful landscapes and mountain views is where you'll find Avemore, a sophisticated residential neighborhood inspired by the rich tradition of Jeffersonian Architecture.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
464 Rolkin Rd
464 Rolkin Road, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1932 sqft
464 Rolkin Rd Available 08/08/20 End-Unit Pavilions at Pantops Townhome - AVAILABLE AUGUST 8th *Interior photos are similar to the floor plan available. Finishes and wall colors differ and are shown in the pre-recorded video tour.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Locust Grove
628 Davis Avenue
628 Davis Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1290 sqft
628 Davis Avenue Available 09/07/20 Pet Friendly & Updated Locust Grove Home - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 7th This 3 bedroom, 2 bath Locust Grove home is set on .35 +/- acres and offers close proximity to the 250 bypass and downtown.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Martha Jefferson
524 Locust Ave - Apt B
524 Locust Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Enjoy an easy stroll to Downtown Charlottesville. Upper level apartment in gorgeous Victorian home. updated bathroom, tall ceilings, hardwood floors new carpeting and deck. Small pets negotiable. Off-street parking with shared Washer/dryer room .
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
476 Rolkin Road
476 Rolkin Road, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1611 sqft
Pavilions at Pantops Townhome With Pond & Mountain Views - MOVE-IN READY! This 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hunter's Hall
1906 Glissade Lane
1906 Glissade Ln, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1850 sqft
1906 Glissade Lane Available 07/13/20 Light-filled Cascadia Townhome Just Minutes from Darden Towe Park! - AVAILABLE JULY 13th! This 3 bedroom, 2 full/2 half bath Cascadia townhouse offers convenience to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
2142 Saranac Court
2142 Saranac Court, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
2156 sqft
2142 Saranac Court Available 09/01/20 Over 2,000 Sqft Pantops Townhouse With Mountain/Sunset Views! - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1st This 3 bedroom, 2 half/2 full bath Pavilions at Pantops townhome offers close proximity to Sentara Martha Jefferson
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Belmont
1000-A Altavista
1000 Altavista Ave, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED!! Well located near downtown 3 bedroom, 1 bath across from a bus stop for transportation or parking on a pull off on street right in front of the house.Rent includes water, sewer and landscaping.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
4926 WEST RIVER RD
4926 W River Rd, Fluvanna County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1064 sqft
Quiet country living on 5 acres w/ 2 bedrooms ,living room ,dining area, kitchen w/new stove, office area. House is on a well so NO Water BILLS. Tenants pay electricity,propane,trash,internet & cable.
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2054 WILMINGTON RD
2054 Wilmington Road, Fluvanna County, VA
1 Bedroom
$950
THIS PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED. DO NOT TRESPASS. CALL LISTING AGENT WITH QUESTIONS. Historic country cottage located in Wilmington. Built in the 1700's with beautiful original heart pine flooring.
1 of 21
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2105 Sundown Place
2105 Sundown Place, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2950 sqft
2105 Sundown Place Available 07/01/20 Pet Friendly, End-Unit Pantops Townhouse With Views! - AVAILABLE JULY 1st This 3 bedroom, 3.
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
620 Riverside Shops Way
620 Riverside Shops Way, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1056 sqft
Welcome to the newest community in Charlottesville - The Apartments at Riverside Village! Step inside your home flooded w/ natural light from large living room windows and glass sliding doors to your own private patio.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
718 EXTON CT
718 Exton Court, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1040 sqft
End unit with privacy and space in ever popular Riverrun. Adjacent to Pen Park with fitness trails, golf course and 6 lighted tennis courts.