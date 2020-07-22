Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:14 PM

9 Apartments for rent in Lake Monticello, VA with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Lake Monticello means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider befo... Read Guide >

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Glenmore
3394 PIPERFIFE CT
3394 Piperfife Court, Rivanna, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
5240 sqft
Fabulous home in move in condition..Bright and cheerful...first floor suite plus another bedroom or den...can be rented through next April or May at least...
Results within 10 miles of Lake Monticello
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
13 Units Available
Lakeside
200 Lake Club Ct, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1220 sqft
This is where you belongEnjoy the beauty of nature. Nestled in lush woodlands, a 12-acre lake, mountain views, and a white sand beach. The finest in lifestyle amenities, convenience and leisure.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Carriage Hill
825 Beverley Dr, Pantops, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1533 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular Mountain ViewsYou deserve a home you will be proud of…a lifestyle of ease, convenience, and leisure.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated January 29 at 08:44 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Avemore
1540 Avemore Ln, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at the foot of Pantops Mountain amid beautiful landscapes and mountain views is where you'll find Avemore, a sophisticated residential neighborhood inspired by the rich tradition of Jeffersonian Architecture.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
744 Exton Court
744 Exton Court, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1440 sqft
744 Exton Court Available 08/01/20 744 Exton Court - Great location in Riverrun. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath end unit townhome has living room, open kitchen with bar, family room in basement. No smoking, no pets, no undergrads.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
810-103 Beverley
810 Beverley Dr, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1614 sqft
810-103 Beverley Available 08/20/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath apartment with garage! - Spacious 3 bedroom apartment with 2 full baths, garage, terrace and patio, amazing location on pantops! (RLNE5134181)

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Riverbend Condominiums
270 RIVERBEND DR
270 Riverbend Drive, Pantops, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
810 sqft
Top floor unit at Riverbend. Kit w breakfast bar, dining area, lg living room accesses balcony, spacious master. 9' ceilings. Easy access to d/t, Martha Jeff, UVa. Amenities incl club house, pool, gym, & nearby walking trails. Avail 9/7. Owner/agent.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
338 SOUTH PANTOPS DR
338 S Pantops Dr, Pantops, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 338 SOUTH PANTOPS DR in Pantops. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2534 Avemore Pond Rd
2534 Avemore Pond Road, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1872 sqft
2534 Avemore Pond Rd Available 06/26/20 2534 Avemore Pond Road - Schedule a time to view this beautiful town home built in 2016. This home features dark hardwood floors, granite countertops, and a one car garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Lake Monticello, VA

Finding apartments with a pool in Lake Monticello means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Lake Monticello could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

