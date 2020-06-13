Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:14 PM

16 Apartments for rent in Lake Monticello, VA with garage

Lake Monticello apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
38 MOREWOOD PL
38 Morewood Place, Lake Monticello, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2426 sqft
Beautiful home on fantastic lot in gated communities. Just steps to beach, fenced in backyard, beautiful covered porch and 2 car garage. Spacious family room, formal dining and living rooms.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Monticello

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Glenmore
1 Unit Available
3402 CESFORD GRANGE
3402 Cesford Grange, Rivanna, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3962 sqft
Beautiful all brick Georgian Style Home in Glenmore. Fully renovated and in great condition. Hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathrooms. 4 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths with a 2 car garage and unfinished basement. Loads of storage.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Monticello
Verified

Last updated January 29 at 08:44pm
$
Contact for Availability
Avemore
1540 Avemore Ln, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at the foot of Pantops Mountain amid beautiful landscapes and mountain views is where you'll find Avemore, a sophisticated residential neighborhood inspired by the rich tradition of Jeffersonian Architecture.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2279 Whittington Drive
2279 Whittington Drive, Pantops, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2145 sqft
2279 Whittington Drive Available 07/10/20 Pet Friendly Pavilions at Pantops End-unit Townhome - AVAILABLE JULY 10th! This 4 bedroom Pavilions at Pantops end-unit townhome offers close proximity to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm,

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Belmont
1 Unit Available
1013 V Linden Ave
1013 Linden Ave, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1320 sqft
1013 V Linden Ave - Linden Town Lofts are the only condos in Belmont with town home styling and a full garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
810-103 Beverley
810 Beverley Dr, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1614 sqft
810-103 Beverley Available 08/20/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath apartment with garage! - Spacious 3 bedroom apartment with 2 full baths, garage, terrace and patio, amazing location on pantops! (RLNE5134181)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hunter's Hall
1 Unit Available
1906 Glissade Lane
1906 Glissade Ln, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1850 sqft
1906 Glissade Lane Available 08/03/20 3 Level Pantops Townhome - AVAILABLE AUGUST 3rd This 3 bedroom, 2 full/2 half bath Cascadia townhouse offers convenience to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm, I64, and downtown.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1935 Asheville Drive
1935 Asheville Drive, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1842 sqft
1935 Asheville Drive Available 08/03/20 Pet Friendly Pantops Townhome - AVAILABLE AUGUST 3rd This 3 bedroom, 2 half/2 full bath Pavilions at Pantops townhome offers close proximity to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm, restaurants and

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1991 Asheville Drive
1991 Asheville Drive, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1737 sqft
Move-in Ready! Small Dog Friendly Pantops Townhouse - AVAILABLE NOW! This 3 bedroom, 2 full and 2 half bath Pavilions at Pantops townhome offers close proximity to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm, restaurants and shops, the 250

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
476 Rolkin Road
476 Rolkin Road, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1611 sqft
476 Rolkin Road Available 06/20/20 Pavilions at Pantops Townhome With Pond & Mountain Views - AVAILABLE JUNE 20th *Interior photos are similar to the floor plan available. Finishes and wall colors differ and are shown in the pre-recorded video tour.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1933 ASHEVILLE DR
1933 Asheville Drive, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2234 sqft
Beautiful three level town home features a ground level entry and 1-car garage. Large deck, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors & open floor plan. Rent includes yard maintenance & trash. 3 miles to UVA hospital. Easy access to 64 & 250.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
321 ROLKIN RD
321 Rolkin Road, Pantops, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2062 sqft
Lovely, spacious end unit Townhome. Convenient to I64, downtown C'ville, Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm Insurance & shopping. The home has 4 finished levels of living space with an open floor plan w/9'ceilings, attached garage.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Belmont
1 Unit Available
1013 Linden Ave L
1013 Linden Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1492 sqft
1013 Linden Ave L Available 05/07/20 1013 Linden Lane L - Linden Town Lofts are the only condos in Belmont with town home styling and a full garage.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2260 SECRETARYS RD
2260 Secretarys Road, Albemarle County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
5944 sqft
Remodeled 5,900sf home on 2 acre wooded retreat. 13 mi. to downtown C'ville, 5 mi. to downtown Scottsville from Rt.20. Custom designed around family,relaxation & Entertainment w/ the finest materials & craftsmanship.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2534 Avemore Pond Rd
2534 Avemore Pond Road, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1872 sqft
2534 Avemore Pond Rd Available 06/26/20 2534 Avemore Pond Road - Schedule a time to view this beautiful town home built in 2016. This home features dark hardwood floors, granite countertops, and a one car garage.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2153 WHISPERING HOLLOW LN
2153 Whispering Hollow Lane, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1932 sqft
Available July 1. Mozart with 1 Car Garage featuring 3 Bdrms/2 Baths/Fin Rec Room/Spacious Owners Suite with Walk-in Closet/Bedroom Level Laundry and much more! Enjoy Mountain/Water views & live moments from Dtown, I-64 & STEPS from all Conveniences.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lake Monticello, VA

Lake Monticello apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

