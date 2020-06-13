Apartment List
/
VA
/
lake monticello
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

34 Apartments for rent in Lake Monticello, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wit... Read Guide >

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1 Kanawha
1 Kanawha Court, Lake Monticello, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1976 sqft
1 Kanawha Available 06/21/20 *Move In* June 21, 2020** - Updated Lake Monticello Home 3bed/2.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
38 MOREWOOD PL
38 Morewood Place, Lake Monticello, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2426 sqft
Beautiful home on fantastic lot in gated communities. Just steps to beach, fenced in backyard, beautiful covered porch and 2 car garage. Spacious family room, formal dining and living rooms.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
12 CHOCTAW PL
12 Choctaw Place, Lake Monticello, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1008 sqft
Ranch in non-gated section of Lake Monticello available 8/5/2020 w/3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, side deck, kitchen,living room.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
54 WOODLAWN DR
54 Woodlawn Drive, Lake Monticello, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home with finished terrace level. Split floor-plan. Fireplace in living room. Galley kitchen. New carpet installed in October. Great outside area to relax and enjoy.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Monticello

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Glenmore
1 Unit Available
3402 CESFORD GRANGE
3402 Cesford Grange, Rivanna, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3962 sqft
Beautiful all brick Georgian Style Home in Glenmore. Fully renovated and in great condition. Hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathrooms. 4 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths with a 2 car garage and unfinished basement. Loads of storage.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Running Deer
1 Unit Available
1635 RUNNING DEER DR
1635 Running Deer Drive, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2444 sqft
Great opportunity to live in the country,but close to town; close to Route 250, convenient to Route 64, minutes to Pantops. Almost 2000 square feet, full basement, covered parking, almost 2 acre lot. Tons of living & storage space;pets negotiable.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Monticello
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
4 Units Available
The Apartments at Riverside Village
620 Riverside Shops Way, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1084 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Apartments at Riverside Village in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Lakeside
200 Lake Club Ct, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1220 sqft
This is where you belongEnjoy the beauty of nature. Nestled in lush woodlands, a 12-acre lake, mountain views, and a white sand beach. The finest in lifestyle amenities, convenience and leisure.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated January 29 at 08:44pm
$
Contact for Availability
Avemore
1540 Avemore Ln, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at the foot of Pantops Mountain amid beautiful landscapes and mountain views is where you'll find Avemore, a sophisticated residential neighborhood inspired by the rich tradition of Jeffersonian Architecture.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Belmont
1 Unit Available
1000 Altavista Avenue
1000 Altavista Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED!! Well located near downtown 3 bedroom, 1 bath across from a bus stop for transportation or parking on a pull off on street right in front of the house.Rent includes water, sewer and landscaping.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Martha Jefferson
1 Unit Available
524 Locust Ave - Apt B
524 Locust Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Enjoy an easy stroll to Downtown and conveniences from upper level apartment in this gorgeous Victorian. updated bathroom,Tall ceilings, hardwood floors and deck.Small pets negot. Off-street parking with shared Washer/dryer room .

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Belmont
1 Unit Available
1503 Green St
1503 Green Street, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
Available 06/15/20 Newly Renovated Belmont Cottage - Property Id: 283931 Newly renovated Belmont cottage, open floor plan, hardwood floors, central heat/air, new stainless appliances/quartz countertops, full washer dryer.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2275 Whittington Drive
2275 Whittington Drive, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1840 sqft
2275 Whittington Drive Available 07/14/20 2275 Whittington Drive - Looking for the perfect place to call home this summer? Well the search is over! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
476 Rolkin Road
476 Rolkin Road, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1611 sqft
476 Rolkin Road Available 06/15/20 Pavilions at Pantops Townhome With Pond & Mountain Views - AVAILABLE JUNE 15th *Interior photos are similar to the floor plan available. Finishes and wall colors differ and are shown in the pre-recorded video tour.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
810-103 Beverley
810 Beverley Dr, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1614 sqft
810-103 Beverley Available 08/20/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath apartment with garage! - Spacious 3 bedroom apartment with 2 full baths, garage, terrace and patio, amazing location on pantops! (RLNE5134181)

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2279 Whittington Drive
2279 Whittington Drive, Pantops, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2145 sqft
2279 Whittington Drive Available 07/10/20 Pet Friendly Pavilions at Pantops End-unit Townhome - AVAILABLE JULY 10th! This 4 bedroom Pavilions at Pantops end-unit townhome offers close proximity to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm,

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hunter's Hall
1 Unit Available
1906 Glissade Lane
1906 Glissade Ln, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1850 sqft
1906 Glissade Lane Available 08/03/20 3 Level Pantops Townhome - AVAILABLE AUGUST 3rd This 3 bedroom, 2 full/2 half bath Cascadia townhouse offers convenience to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm, I64, and downtown.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1935 Asheville Drive
1935 Asheville Drive, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1842 sqft
1935 Asheville Drive Available 08/03/20 Pet Friendly Pantops Townhome - AVAILABLE AUGUST 3rd This 3 bedroom, 2 half/2 full bath Pavilions at Pantops townhome offers close proximity to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm, restaurants and

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Franklin
1 Unit Available
808 Oval Park Lane
808 Oval Park Lane, Pantops, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,425
2340 sqft
808 Oval Park Lane Available 07/06/20 808 Oval Park Ln - Come have a look at this beautiful 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath, modern townhome in the newly built Cascadia subdivision.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2137 Saranac Court
2137 Saranac Court, Pantops, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2434 sqft
2137 Saranac Court Available 07/02/20 2137 Saranac Court - If you're looking for a modern townhome with fabulous finishes and a beautiful wrap around porch, this is the home for you.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Belmont
1 Unit Available
129 Waterbury Court
129 Waterbury Court, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
129 Waterbury Court Available 08/01/20 3br 1.5ba Upgraded Town Home Minutes to Downtown/UVA and I64 - 129 Waterbury Ct ***In order to view the Property please follow Covid-19 Regulations to view.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverbend Condominiums
1 Unit Available
260 Riverbend
260 Riverbend Dr, Pantops, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
260 Riverbend Dr Apt #4B Available 08/10/20 260 Riverbend Dr Apt #4-B - Spacious top floor unit! Luxurious 1BR condos located w/in a short drive to Downtown. Community is situated by the Rivanna River.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1964 Asheville Dr
1964 Asheville Drive, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
2466 sqft
1964 Asheville Dr Available 06/15/20 Pet Friendly Pavilions At Pantops End-Unit Townhome - AVAILABLE JUNE 15th This 3 bedroom, 3.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Belmont
1 Unit Available
1000-A Altavista
1000 Altavista Ave, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1000 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED!! Well located near downtown 3 bedroom, 1 bath across from a bus stop for transportation or parking on a pull off on street right in front of the house.Rent includes water, sewer and landscaping.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lake Monticello, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lake Monticello renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlottesville, VAShort Pump, VAHarrisonburg, VATuckahoe, VAFarmville, VA
Innsbrook, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VACulpeper, VALake of the Woods, VAPantops, VA
Massanetta Springs, VAWyndham, VAFishersville, VAHollymead, VACrozet, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Longwood UniversityJames Madison University
Piedmont Virginia Community College