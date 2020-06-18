All apartments in Lake Caroline
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

104 WAVERLY DRIVE

104 Waverly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

104 Waverly Drive, Lake Caroline, VA 22546

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
One-Story Ranch in Lake Caroline! Property features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with spacious living area. Large front porch! Separate utility room with washer and dryer leading out to wooded back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

