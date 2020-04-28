All apartments in Lake Barcroft
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:59 AM

6438 COLUMBIA PIKE

6438 Columbia Pike · No Longer Available
Location

6438 Columbia Pike, Lake Barcroft, VA 22041
Lake Barcroft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Luxurious Home in the Prime Location. Very North Annandale, Bailey Cross Area, 2 Mile to Arlington, 7 Mile to DC. This Beautiful Mansion is in the Private Lot, Not Exposed from Columbia Pike. Over 8000 Sf Living Space with 3 Cars Over sized Garage. Gorgeous Master Suite w/Sitting Room and Spa Sized Bath. Every Bedrooms in 2nd floor have Own Bathrooms. . Lower Level has Rec Room, Theater, Games Area. Beautiful Backyard with deck and Pergola is also a Great Area for Entertaining.. It has sprinkling system, Park 10 Cars in the property and extra parking available. Lease up to 5 Years and Short Term is available as well. (List Price is when over 12+ months). Owner is realtor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6438 COLUMBIA PIKE have any available units?
6438 COLUMBIA PIKE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Barcroft, VA.
What amenities does 6438 COLUMBIA PIKE have?
Some of 6438 COLUMBIA PIKE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6438 COLUMBIA PIKE currently offering any rent specials?
6438 COLUMBIA PIKE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6438 COLUMBIA PIKE pet-friendly?
No, 6438 COLUMBIA PIKE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Barcroft.
Does 6438 COLUMBIA PIKE offer parking?
Yes, 6438 COLUMBIA PIKE does offer parking.
Does 6438 COLUMBIA PIKE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6438 COLUMBIA PIKE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6438 COLUMBIA PIKE have a pool?
No, 6438 COLUMBIA PIKE does not have a pool.
Does 6438 COLUMBIA PIKE have accessible units?
Yes, 6438 COLUMBIA PIKE has accessible units.
Does 6438 COLUMBIA PIKE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6438 COLUMBIA PIKE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6438 COLUMBIA PIKE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6438 COLUMBIA PIKE does not have units with air conditioning.
