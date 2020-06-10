3709 TOLLGATE TERRACE

Amenities

Available Late June for a July 1 Occupancy. Stylish Mid Century modern full of updates in sought after Lake Barcroft. Highlights include the open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, walls of glass, huge deck and off street parking sited on a large, private, wooded lot....all located inside the the Beltway! Short walk to one of 5 private beaches. Bring your kayak or paddle board! Heated Floor and Jetted Tub in the Master Bath. Exposed Brick Walls. Stainless Steel Appliances. Walk-in Closet in Master with Elfa Shelving. Frameless Glass Shower Enclosures. Front Loading Washer and Dryer. Tons of Storage. Separate 'Gear' Room for Your Toys like Kayaks, Paddle Boards and Bikes. Top-Down, Bottom Up Window Shades. Built-in Book Shelves. Covered Car Port.Currently occupied by tenants. No lock box. Appointments with principals only.Minimum lease is 12 months. $40/adult application fee. No more than two incomes to qualify. No pets.