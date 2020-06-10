All apartments in Lake Barcroft
Find more places like 3709 TOLLGATE TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Barcroft, VA
/
3709 TOLLGATE TERRACE
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

3709 TOLLGATE TERRACE

3709 Tollgate Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Barcroft
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3709 Tollgate Terrace, Lake Barcroft, VA 22041
Lake Barcroft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Available Late June for a July 1 Occupancy. Stylish Mid Century modern full of updates in sought after Lake Barcroft. Highlights include the open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, walls of glass, huge deck and off street parking sited on a large, private, wooded lot....all located inside the the Beltway! Short walk to one of 5 private beaches. Bring your kayak or paddle board! Heated Floor and Jetted Tub in the Master Bath. Exposed Brick Walls. Stainless Steel Appliances. Walk-in Closet in Master with Elfa Shelving. Frameless Glass Shower Enclosures. Front Loading Washer and Dryer. Tons of Storage. Separate 'Gear' Room for Your Toys like Kayaks, Paddle Boards and Bikes. Top-Down, Bottom Up Window Shades. Built-in Book Shelves. Covered Car Port.Currently occupied by tenants. No lock box. Appointments with principals only.Minimum lease is 12 months. $40/adult application fee. No more than two incomes to qualify. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3709 TOLLGATE TERRACE have any available units?
3709 TOLLGATE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Barcroft, VA.
What amenities does 3709 TOLLGATE TERRACE have?
Some of 3709 TOLLGATE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3709 TOLLGATE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
3709 TOLLGATE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3709 TOLLGATE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 3709 TOLLGATE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Barcroft.
Does 3709 TOLLGATE TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 3709 TOLLGATE TERRACE offers parking.
Does 3709 TOLLGATE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3709 TOLLGATE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3709 TOLLGATE TERRACE have a pool?
No, 3709 TOLLGATE TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 3709 TOLLGATE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 3709 TOLLGATE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3709 TOLLGATE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3709 TOLLGATE TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3709 TOLLGATE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3709 TOLLGATE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Barcroft 3 BedroomsLake Barcroft Apartments with Balcony
Lake Barcroft Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLake Barcroft Apartments with Parking
Lake Barcroft Apartments with PoolAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VAFort Hunt, VACalverton, MD
Dale City, VAChantilly, VARedland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VAAccokeek, MDColesville, MDSeven Corners, VABensville, MDWolf Trap, VAClinton, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America