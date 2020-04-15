3125 PATRICK HENRY DRIVE

Amenities

Spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bathroom condo with a bright, open floor plan located in the park-like setting of The Chateaux. Great location with quick access to metro station, I-66, Rte. 7, shopping, and Washington DC. This top floor unit features newer carpet and neutral paint throughout, updated kitchen appliances, crown molding, large bedrooms, walk-in closets, and a large sunny balcony. A stackable washer and dryer are included. Amenities include a community pool, one assigned garage parking space, one uncovered space and electric, water, sewer, and trash are included. Pet will be considered on a case to case basis.