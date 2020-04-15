All apartments in Lake Barcroft
3125 PATRICK HENRY DRIVE
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:30 PM

3125 PATRICK HENRY DRIVE

3125 Patrick Henry Drive · (703) 436-6964
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3125 Patrick Henry Drive, Lake Barcroft, VA 22044
Lake Barcroft

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 230 · Avail. now

$2,050

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bathroom condo with a bright, open floor plan located in the park-like setting of The Chateaux. Great location with quick access to metro station, I-66, Rte. 7, shopping, and Washington DC. This top floor unit features newer carpet and neutral paint throughout, updated kitchen appliances, crown molding, large bedrooms, walk-in closets, and a large sunny balcony. A stackable washer and dryer are included. Amenities include a community pool, one assigned garage parking space, one uncovered space and electric, water, sewer, and trash are included. Pet will be considered on a case to case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3125 PATRICK HENRY DRIVE have any available units?
3125 PATRICK HENRY DRIVE has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3125 PATRICK HENRY DRIVE have?
Some of 3125 PATRICK HENRY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3125 PATRICK HENRY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3125 PATRICK HENRY DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3125 PATRICK HENRY DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3125 PATRICK HENRY DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 3125 PATRICK HENRY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3125 PATRICK HENRY DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 3125 PATRICK HENRY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3125 PATRICK HENRY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3125 PATRICK HENRY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3125 PATRICK HENRY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3125 PATRICK HENRY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3125 PATRICK HENRY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3125 PATRICK HENRY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3125 PATRICK HENRY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3125 PATRICK HENRY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3125 PATRICK HENRY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
