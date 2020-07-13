All apartments in Kingstowne
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:39 PM

The Elms Kingstowne

6008 Rock Cliff Ln · (703) 496-5439
Location

6008 Rock Cliff Ln, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6011X · Avail. now

$1,813

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 788 sqft

Unit 6011C · Avail. Sep 9

$1,828

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 788 sqft

Unit 7208B · Avail. Sep 5

$1,858

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 788 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7202I · Avail. Sep 26

$1,868

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Unit 6003K · Avail. Aug 16

$1,904

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Unit 7204I · Avail. Sep 5

$1,904

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Elms Kingstowne.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
internet access
tennis court
cats allowed
pool
racquetball court
The Elms at Kingstowne apartment homes provide the perfect combination of convenience and retreat. Here, you'll enjoy a unique private setting that offers generous living space with the comforts of home and provides the hassle free lifestyle you deserve. An Award winning team of professionals consistently delivers a warm and genuine approach to caring for our residents. Convenient to Ft. Belvoir, INOVA, SAIC, and the Patent Trademark Office, to name a few, The Elms at Kingstowne provides quick access to local shopping, major highways and The Kingstowne Community and Recreational Centers! The Elms teams is not just committed to providing an exceptional customer experience, we work to build a sense of community with regular resident events, blood drives and activities. Live the Legend Difference at The Elms at Kingstowne!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $537.50/household
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions do apply and pets are subject to the approval of management.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Parking for residents and guests is first come, first serve. Residents are required to display parking pass. Guests are required to park in designated spots. Commercial vehicles permitted to be parked on the property with designated pass for $40/month. Towing enforced.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: in select units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Elms Kingstowne have any available units?
The Elms Kingstowne has 14 units available starting at $1,813 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Elms Kingstowne have?
Some of The Elms Kingstowne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Elms Kingstowne currently offering any rent specials?
The Elms Kingstowne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Elms Kingstowne pet-friendly?
Yes, The Elms Kingstowne is pet friendly.
Does The Elms Kingstowne offer parking?
Yes, The Elms Kingstowne offers parking.
Does The Elms Kingstowne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Elms Kingstowne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Elms Kingstowne have a pool?
Yes, The Elms Kingstowne has a pool.
Does The Elms Kingstowne have accessible units?
No, The Elms Kingstowne does not have accessible units.
Does The Elms Kingstowne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Elms Kingstowne has units with dishwashers.
Does The Elms Kingstowne have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Elms Kingstowne has units with air conditioning.
