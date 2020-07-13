The Elms Kingstowne

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym parking playground internet access tennis court cats allowed pool racquetball court

The Elms at Kingstowne apartment homes provide the perfect combination of convenience and retreat. Here, you'll enjoy a unique private setting that offers generous living space with the comforts of home and provides the hassle free lifestyle you deserve. An Award winning team of professionals consistently delivers a warm and genuine approach to caring for our residents. Convenient to Ft. Belvoir, INOVA, SAIC, and the Patent Trademark Office, to name a few, The Elms at Kingstowne provides quick access to local shopping, major highways and The Kingstowne Community and Recreational Centers! The Elms teams is not just committed to providing an exceptional customer experience, we work to build a sense of community with regular resident events, blood drives and activities. Live the Legend Difference at The Elms at Kingstowne!