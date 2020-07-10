All apartments in Kingstowne
7508 H Ashby Lane

7508 Ashby Ln · No Longer Available
Location

7508 Ashby Ln, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/646b1af07c ---- Beautifully Remodeled Kingstowne Condo! Open Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, cherry cabinets, granite counter, and breakfast bar. Wood floors and crown molding in main living area with stacked stone fireplace surround and glass door to shaded balcony. Spacious master bedroom with fabulous ensuite bath featuring double vanity and separate soaking tub. Stratford Place offers community pool, fitness center, and walking paths around Kingstowne Park ponds. Minutes to shopping center, restaurants, 395 or 495!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7508 H Ashby Lane have any available units?
7508 H Ashby Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 7508 H Ashby Lane have?
Some of 7508 H Ashby Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7508 H Ashby Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7508 H Ashby Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7508 H Ashby Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7508 H Ashby Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 7508 H Ashby Lane offer parking?
No, 7508 H Ashby Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7508 H Ashby Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7508 H Ashby Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7508 H Ashby Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7508 H Ashby Lane has a pool.
Does 7508 H Ashby Lane have accessible units?
No, 7508 H Ashby Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7508 H Ashby Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7508 H Ashby Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7508 H Ashby Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7508 H Ashby Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

