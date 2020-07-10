7508 H Ashby Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/646b1af07c ---- Beautifully Remodeled Kingstowne Condo! Open Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, cherry cabinets, granite counter, and breakfast bar. Wood floors and crown molding in main living area with stacked stone fireplace surround and glass door to shaded balcony. Spacious master bedroom with fabulous ensuite bath featuring double vanity and separate soaking tub. Stratford Place offers community pool, fitness center, and walking paths around Kingstowne Park ponds. Minutes to shopping center, restaurants, 395 or 495!