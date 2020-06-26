All apartments in Kingstowne
7440 COLLINS MEADE WAY
7440 COLLINS MEADE WAY

7440 Collins Meade Way · No Longer Available
Location

7440 Collins Meade Way, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fabulous Light Filled End Unit Town-home in Kingstowne, Hardwood floors entire Main Level and Upper Level, Big Kitchen w/Eating area plus Family Room w/Gas Fireplace, Deck, Open Floorplan, MBR w/Walk in Closet, Luxury MBA w/jetted tub/separate shower, Lower Level Recreation Room w/Carpet & Walk Out to Patio & Fenced Yard, Close to Metro/Pentagon/Ft. Belvoir, Great schools and fantastic commuter location. Will be completely painted in a neutral color prior to move in. PETS on a case by case basis, pet rent $50.00/ Month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
rent: 50
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

