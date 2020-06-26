7440 COLLINS MEADE WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fabulous Light Filled End Unit Town-home in Kingstowne, Hardwood floors entire Main Level and Upper Level, Big Kitchen w/Eating area plus Family Room w/Gas Fireplace, Deck, Open Floorplan, MBR w/Walk in Closet, Luxury MBA w/jetted tub/separate shower, Lower Level Recreation Room w/Carpet & Walk Out to Patio & Fenced Yard, Close to Metro/Pentagon/Ft. Belvoir, Great schools and fantastic commuter location. Will be completely painted in a neutral color prior to move in. PETS on a case by case basis, pet rent $50.00/ Month