7436 HEATHERFIELD LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

LOOK NO FURTHER ! BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE IN KINGSTOWNE. GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORING ON MAIN LEVEL AND UPPER LEVEL. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH LARGE BREAKFAST AREA AND BAY WINDOW TO LARGE REAR DECK. GREAT OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH LOTS OF STORAGE SPACE.