All apartments in Kingstowne
Find more places like 7340 MALLORY LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingstowne, VA
/
7340 MALLORY LANE
Last updated December 7 2019 at 6:24 PM

7340 MALLORY LANE

7340 Mallory Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kingstowne
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7340 Mallory Lane, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Move-in ready! New appliances, new carpet. 3 bedrooms, 2 full, 2 1/2 baths in convenient Kingstowne. Good credit and renter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7340 MALLORY LANE have any available units?
7340 MALLORY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 7340 MALLORY LANE have?
Some of 7340 MALLORY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7340 MALLORY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7340 MALLORY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7340 MALLORY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 7340 MALLORY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 7340 MALLORY LANE offer parking?
No, 7340 MALLORY LANE does not offer parking.
Does 7340 MALLORY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7340 MALLORY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7340 MALLORY LANE have a pool?
No, 7340 MALLORY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 7340 MALLORY LANE have accessible units?
No, 7340 MALLORY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7340 MALLORY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7340 MALLORY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7340 MALLORY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7340 MALLORY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Sublet
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln
Kingstowne, VA 22315

Similar Pages

Kingstowne 1 BedroomsKingstowne 2 Bedrooms
Kingstowne Apartments with ParkingKingstowne Dog Friendly Apartments
Kingstowne Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MD
Dunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGlenarden, MDGreenbriar, VAMontclair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America