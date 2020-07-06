Rent Calculator
Last updated December 7 2019 at 6:24 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7340 MALLORY LANE
7340 Mallory Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
7340 Mallory Lane, Kingstowne, VA 22315
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Move-in ready! New appliances, new carpet. 3 bedrooms, 2 full, 2 1/2 baths in convenient Kingstowne. Good credit and renter's insurance required.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7340 MALLORY LANE have any available units?
7340 MALLORY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Kingstowne, VA
.
What amenities does 7340 MALLORY LANE have?
Some of 7340 MALLORY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 7340 MALLORY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7340 MALLORY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7340 MALLORY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 7340 MALLORY LANE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Kingstowne
.
Does 7340 MALLORY LANE offer parking?
No, 7340 MALLORY LANE does not offer parking.
Does 7340 MALLORY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7340 MALLORY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7340 MALLORY LANE have a pool?
No, 7340 MALLORY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 7340 MALLORY LANE have accessible units?
No, 7340 MALLORY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7340 MALLORY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7340 MALLORY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7340 MALLORY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7340 MALLORY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
