7214 LENSFIELD COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Brick Front Townhome back to woods. Bay window in bright & airy living room. Large kitchen with table space & to deck overlooking beautiful woods. Spacious master suite with vaulted ceiling, a loft, lots of closets space & ceiling fan. Finished basement features cozy wood burning fireplace, full bath, walkout to patio & fenced yard. Sep. laundry room & lot of storage spaces. Convenient location, minutes to metro, shopping centers and restaurant. 2 assigned parking spaces. Tenant is responsible for a $75 repair deductible.