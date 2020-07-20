All apartments in Kingstowne
7214 LENSFIELD COURT

7214 Lensfield Court · No Longer Available
Location

7214 Lensfield Court, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Brick Front Townhome back to woods. Bay window in bright & airy living room. Large kitchen with table space & to deck overlooking beautiful woods. Spacious master suite with vaulted ceiling, a loft, lots of closets space & ceiling fan. Finished basement features cozy wood burning fireplace, full bath, walkout to patio & fenced yard. Sep. laundry room & lot of storage spaces. Convenient location, minutes to metro, shopping centers and restaurant. 2 assigned parking spaces. Tenant is responsible for a $75 repair deductible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7214 LENSFIELD COURT have any available units?
7214 LENSFIELD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 7214 LENSFIELD COURT have?
Some of 7214 LENSFIELD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7214 LENSFIELD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7214 LENSFIELD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7214 LENSFIELD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7214 LENSFIELD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 7214 LENSFIELD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7214 LENSFIELD COURT offers parking.
Does 7214 LENSFIELD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7214 LENSFIELD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7214 LENSFIELD COURT have a pool?
No, 7214 LENSFIELD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7214 LENSFIELD COURT have accessible units?
No, 7214 LENSFIELD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7214 LENSFIELD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7214 LENSFIELD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7214 LENSFIELD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7214 LENSFIELD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
