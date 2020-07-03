6699 Ordsall Street, Kingstowne, VA 22315 Rose Hill
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful townhome tucked into a comfortable community development. Centrally located with easy access to 95, 495, Washington DC and minutes to the metro. This home has been well maintained and move in ready!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6699 ORDSALL STREET have any available units?
6699 ORDSALL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 6699 ORDSALL STREET have?
Some of 6699 ORDSALL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6699 ORDSALL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6699 ORDSALL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.