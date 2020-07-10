6601 DUNWICH WAY

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage media room

Welcome home to this stunning end-unit townhome in highly sought after Kingstowne. This home features an open concept, three gas fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, crown molding, and hardwood floors on the main and lower level. The gourmet kitchen offers granite counters with barstool seating, stainless steel appliances, 42" cabinets, and breakfast nook. Spacious deck off the kitchen with stairs connecting to a private rear yard backing to the woods. Main level also features a formal dining area and living room. Upstairs you'll find a master suite with renovated bath, two additional bedrooms and hall bath. Venture downstairs for even more living space featuring a recreation room, additional full bathroom and walk out to the backyard with brick patio. Oversized 2 car garage offers extra storage space. Community pools, walking trails, tot lots and more. Kingstowne has endless opportunities for shopping, dining, and even a movie theater! Van Dorn and Springfield Metro Stations nearby for easy commuting. Quick commute to the Fort Belvoir and The Pentagon. Small dogs (20 lbs or less) will be considered on a case by case basis. Strictly no cats. This rental won't last long!