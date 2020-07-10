All apartments in Kingstowne
6601 DUNWICH WAY
Last updated June 1 2020 at 6:20 AM

6601 DUNWICH WAY

6601 Dunwich Way · No Longer Available
Location

6601 Dunwich Way, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
Welcome home to this stunning end-unit townhome in highly sought after Kingstowne. This home features an open concept, three gas fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, crown molding, and hardwood floors on the main and lower level. The gourmet kitchen offers granite counters with barstool seating, stainless steel appliances, 42" cabinets, and breakfast nook. Spacious deck off the kitchen with stairs connecting to a private rear yard backing to the woods. Main level also features a formal dining area and living room. Upstairs you'll find a master suite with renovated bath, two additional bedrooms and hall bath. Venture downstairs for even more living space featuring a recreation room, additional full bathroom and walk out to the backyard with brick patio. Oversized 2 car garage offers extra storage space. Community pools, walking trails, tot lots and more. Kingstowne has endless opportunities for shopping, dining, and even a movie theater! Van Dorn and Springfield Metro Stations nearby for easy commuting. Quick commute to the Fort Belvoir and The Pentagon. Small dogs (20 lbs or less) will be considered on a case by case basis. Strictly no cats. This rental won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6601 DUNWICH WAY have any available units?
6601 DUNWICH WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 6601 DUNWICH WAY have?
Some of 6601 DUNWICH WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6601 DUNWICH WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6601 DUNWICH WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6601 DUNWICH WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 6601 DUNWICH WAY is pet friendly.
Does 6601 DUNWICH WAY offer parking?
Yes, 6601 DUNWICH WAY offers parking.
Does 6601 DUNWICH WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6601 DUNWICH WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6601 DUNWICH WAY have a pool?
Yes, 6601 DUNWICH WAY has a pool.
Does 6601 DUNWICH WAY have accessible units?
No, 6601 DUNWICH WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6601 DUNWICH WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6601 DUNWICH WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 6601 DUNWICH WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 6601 DUNWICH WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

