in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Welcome to 6272 Taliaferro Way, a stunning brick front townhome backing to trees in amenity-rich Kingstowne. This home features new lighting and fresh paint throughout. New wood blinds and brand-new carpet were just installed on the lower level and stairs. Beautiful hardwood floors grace the main and upper levels and the open flowing floor plan facilitates easy living. Pass through the family room and eat-in kitchen with new quartz counters to the wood deck overlooking a wooded path behind the home. The two master bedrooms upstairs are complete with walk-in closets and private baths. From the rear bedroom, access a bright, secluded loft. On the lower level, the immense rec room is complemented by a gas fireplace with marble surround and a wood mantle with dentil molding and opens through sliding glass doors to the spacious fully-fenced yard. Completing the lower level are a light-filled bedroom with a double door closet, a full bathroom, and a separate laundry room with storage space. Kingstowne offers residents great community amenities including multiple outdoor pools, community centers, tennis and basketball courts, and much more. Located only minutes from all commuter routes, the Franconia-Springfield Metro station, Wegmans, & two Town Centers!