Last updated September 29 2019 at 7:49 PM

6272 TALIAFERRO WAY

6272 Taliaferro Way · No Longer Available
Location

6272 Taliaferro Way, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Welcome to 6272 Taliaferro Way, a stunning brick front townhome backing to trees in amenity-rich Kingstowne. This home features new lighting and fresh paint throughout. New wood blinds and brand-new carpet were just installed on the lower level and stairs. Beautiful hardwood floors grace the main and upper levels and the open flowing floor plan facilitates easy living. Pass through the family room and eat-in kitchen with new quartz counters to the wood deck overlooking a wooded path behind the home. The two master bedrooms upstairs are complete with walk-in closets and private baths. From the rear bedroom, access a bright, secluded loft. On the lower level, the immense rec room is complemented by a gas fireplace with marble surround and a wood mantle with dentil molding and opens through sliding glass doors to the spacious fully-fenced yard. Completing the lower level are a light-filled bedroom with a double door closet, a full bathroom, and a separate laundry room with storage space. Kingstowne offers residents great community amenities including multiple outdoor pools, community centers, tennis and basketball courts, and much more. Located only minutes from all commuter routes, the Franconia-Springfield Metro station, Wegmans, & two Town Centers!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6272 TALIAFERRO WAY have any available units?
6272 TALIAFERRO WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 6272 TALIAFERRO WAY have?
Some of 6272 TALIAFERRO WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6272 TALIAFERRO WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6272 TALIAFERRO WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6272 TALIAFERRO WAY pet-friendly?
No, 6272 TALIAFERRO WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 6272 TALIAFERRO WAY offer parking?
Yes, 6272 TALIAFERRO WAY offers parking.
Does 6272 TALIAFERRO WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6272 TALIAFERRO WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6272 TALIAFERRO WAY have a pool?
Yes, 6272 TALIAFERRO WAY has a pool.
Does 6272 TALIAFERRO WAY have accessible units?
No, 6272 TALIAFERRO WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6272 TALIAFERRO WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6272 TALIAFERRO WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 6272 TALIAFERRO WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 6272 TALIAFERRO WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
