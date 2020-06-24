All apartments in Kingstowne
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

6251 Walkers Croft Way

6251 Walkers Croft Way · No Longer Available
Location

6251 Walkers Croft Way, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
6251 Walkers Croft Way Available 05/01/20 GREAT TOWNHOUSE IN KINGSTOWNE - MAIN LEVEL HAS HARDWOOD FLOORING. UPPER & LOWER LEVELS ARE CARPETING. GRANITE TOPS IN KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. TOW MASTER SUITES. LARGE REC ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE. NEW FENCED IN BACKYARD.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3879821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6251 Walkers Croft Way have any available units?
6251 Walkers Croft Way doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 6251 Walkers Croft Way have?
Some of 6251 Walkers Croft Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly.
Is 6251 Walkers Croft Way currently offering any rent specials?
6251 Walkers Croft Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6251 Walkers Croft Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6251 Walkers Croft Way is pet friendly.
Does 6251 Walkers Croft Way offer parking?
No, 6251 Walkers Croft Way does not offer parking.
Does 6251 Walkers Croft Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6251 Walkers Croft Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6251 Walkers Croft Way have a pool?
Yes, 6251 Walkers Croft Way has a pool.
Does 6251 Walkers Croft Way have accessible units?
No, 6251 Walkers Croft Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6251 Walkers Croft Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6251 Walkers Croft Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6251 Walkers Croft Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6251 Walkers Croft Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln
Kingstowne, VA 22315

