Last updated May 4 2019 at 1:56 AM

6213 EM STREET

6213 Em Street · No Longer Available
Location

6213 Em Street, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

parking
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful all brick rambler. Clean and ready to move into. Nice location minutes from everything. Large 1/3 acre lot with large workshop (electricity) shed in rear yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6213 EM STREET have any available units?
6213 EM STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 6213 EM STREET have?
Some of 6213 EM STREET's amenities include parking, fireplace, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6213 EM STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6213 EM STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6213 EM STREET pet-friendly?
No, 6213 EM STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 6213 EM STREET offer parking?
Yes, 6213 EM STREET offers parking.
Does 6213 EM STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6213 EM STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6213 EM STREET have a pool?
No, 6213 EM STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6213 EM STREET have accessible units?
No, 6213 EM STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6213 EM STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 6213 EM STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6213 EM STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 6213 EM STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
