6050 Edgeware Ln
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

6050 Edgeware Ln

6050 Edgeware Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6050 Edgeware Lane, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
tennis court
Rent: $2,225 - $3,120
2 bed 3 bath

Two Swimming Pools with Sundeck Seating
Indoor Racquetball Court
Tennis Court
Childrens Playground
Covered Parking
Car Care Center
24-Hour Fitness Center with Cardio and Weights Equipment
WiFi Hotspot
Cyber Caf
Resident Lounge
Movie Theater
Outdoor Grilling Area
Access to Kingstowne Recreation Center
Pet Friendly
Bark Park
Exceptional Resident Services
Short-Term Leases Available
Minutes to Metro Station
On-Site Management
On-Site 24-Hour Maintenance Team
Online Resident Portal With Rent Payment

In-Home Washer and Dryer
Private Patio or Balcony
Multi-Speed Ceiling Fan with Lighting*
Linen and Coat Closets
Updated Cabinetry*
Updated Appliances*
Brushed Nickel Hardware and Lighting*
Wood-Style Flooring*
Granite-Style Countertops*
Gas Fireplace
Large Walk-In Closets
Kitchen Pantry
Built-In Microwave
Vaulted Ceilings +Gas Stoves

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6050 Edgeware Ln have any available units?
6050 Edgeware Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 6050 Edgeware Ln have?
Some of 6050 Edgeware Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6050 Edgeware Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6050 Edgeware Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6050 Edgeware Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6050 Edgeware Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6050 Edgeware Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6050 Edgeware Ln offers parking.
Does 6050 Edgeware Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6050 Edgeware Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6050 Edgeware Ln have a pool?
Yes, 6050 Edgeware Ln has a pool.
Does 6050 Edgeware Ln have accessible units?
No, 6050 Edgeware Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6050 Edgeware Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6050 Edgeware Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6050 Edgeware Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 6050 Edgeware Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
