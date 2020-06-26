Adorable town home in convenient location in Kingstowne!! Two bedrooms, two and 1/2 baths. Great kitchen with stainless steel applicances! Wood burning fireplace living room and french doors to deck. Lower level bedroom leads to patio! Washer and dryer!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6017 OLD STRATFORD COURT have any available units?
6017 OLD STRATFORD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 6017 OLD STRATFORD COURT have?
Some of 6017 OLD STRATFORD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6017 OLD STRATFORD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6017 OLD STRATFORD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.