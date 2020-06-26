6017 OLD STRATFORD COURT

Amenities

Adorable town home in convenient location in Kingstowne!! Two bedrooms, two and 1/2 baths. Great kitchen with stainless steel applicances! Wood burning fireplace living room and french doors to deck. Lower level bedroom leads to patio! Washer and dryer!