Kingstowne, VA
6017 OLD STRATFORD COURT
Last updated July 6 2019 at 1:54 AM

6017 OLD STRATFORD COURT

6017 Old Stratford Court · No Longer Available
Location

6017 Old Stratford Court, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Adorable town home in convenient location in Kingstowne!! Two bedrooms, two and 1/2 baths. Great kitchen with stainless steel applicances! Wood burning fireplace living room and french doors to deck. Lower level bedroom leads to patio! Washer and dryer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

