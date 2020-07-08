LARGE SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH FENCED IN BACKYARD. GLASS SUN ROOM OFF REAR OF HOUSE. 2 FIREPLACES AND NEWLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORING. LOTS OF BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPING AND A REAR DECK OFF SUNROOM. NEW APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN. WORKSHOP IN BASEMENT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6007 EDGEWOOD LANE have any available units?
6007 EDGEWOOD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 6007 EDGEWOOD LANE have?
Some of 6007 EDGEWOOD LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6007 EDGEWOOD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6007 EDGEWOOD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.