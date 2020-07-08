6007 EDGEWOOD LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated

LARGE SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH FENCED IN BACKYARD. GLASS SUN ROOM OFF REAR OF HOUSE. 2 FIREPLACES AND NEWLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORING. LOTS OF BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPING AND A REAR DECK OFF SUNROOM. NEW APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN. WORKSHOP IN BASEMENT.