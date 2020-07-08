All apartments in Kingstowne
6007 EDGEWOOD LANE
6007 EDGEWOOD LANE

6007 Edgewood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6007 Edgewood Lane, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
LARGE SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH FENCED IN BACKYARD. GLASS SUN ROOM OFF REAR OF HOUSE. 2 FIREPLACES AND NEWLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORING. LOTS OF BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPING AND A REAR DECK OFF SUNROOM. NEW APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN. WORKSHOP IN BASEMENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6007 EDGEWOOD LANE have any available units?
6007 EDGEWOOD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 6007 EDGEWOOD LANE have?
Some of 6007 EDGEWOOD LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6007 EDGEWOOD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6007 EDGEWOOD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6007 EDGEWOOD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6007 EDGEWOOD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 6007 EDGEWOOD LANE offer parking?
No, 6007 EDGEWOOD LANE does not offer parking.
Does 6007 EDGEWOOD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6007 EDGEWOOD LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6007 EDGEWOOD LANE have a pool?
No, 6007 EDGEWOOD LANE does not have a pool.
Does 6007 EDGEWOOD LANE have accessible units?
No, 6007 EDGEWOOD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6007 EDGEWOOD LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6007 EDGEWOOD LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6007 EDGEWOOD LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6007 EDGEWOOD LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

