Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5934 IANS WAY
5934 Ians Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5934 Ians Way, Kingstowne, VA 22315
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
2 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE IN KINGSTOWNE. ONE CAR GARAGE. HARDWOOD FLOORING, BAY WINDOW IN LIVING ROOM. GAS FIREPLACE. FENCED IN BACKYARD & LARGE DECK OFF BKFST NOOK.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5934 IANS WAY have any available units?
5934 IANS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kingstowne, VA
.
What amenities does 5934 IANS WAY have?
Some of 5934 IANS WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5934 IANS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5934 IANS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5934 IANS WAY pet-friendly?
No, 5934 IANS WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kingstowne
.
Does 5934 IANS WAY offer parking?
Yes, 5934 IANS WAY offers parking.
Does 5934 IANS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5934 IANS WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5934 IANS WAY have a pool?
No, 5934 IANS WAY does not have a pool.
Does 5934 IANS WAY have accessible units?
No, 5934 IANS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5934 IANS WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5934 IANS WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 5934 IANS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 5934 IANS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
