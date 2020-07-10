5518 Jowett Court.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3c65f5306b ---- Bright and spacious home in Kingstowne features a huge kitchen with granite island, bay windows, and door to full sized deck. Kitchen flows to living and dining area with hard wood floors. Master suite boasts walk-in closet and remodeled bath with dual vanity and frame-less glass shower. Vaulted ceilings and neutral carpet through upper level. Lower level den with gas fireplace, walks out to fully fenced patio. Community offers outdoor pool, fitness center, playground. Walk to Edison HS, Kingstowne lake, or golf. Less than one mile to Kingstowne Town Center\'s restaurants, movies, and shopping. Close to 495 and 395! Real Property Management Pros Equal Housing Opportunity * Pet accepted on case-by-case basis * Sorry, no Section 8 accepted FREE BONUS INCL** Air Filters Delivered Every 2 mos