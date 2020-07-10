All apartments in Kingstowne
Last updated June 14 2019 at 4:47 AM

5518 Jowett Court

5518 Jowett Court · No Longer Available
Location

5518 Jowett Court, Kingstowne, VA 22315
Rose Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3c65f5306b ---- Bright and spacious home in Kingstowne features a huge kitchen with granite island, bay windows, and door to full sized deck. Kitchen flows to living and dining area with hard wood floors. Master suite boasts walk-in closet and remodeled bath with dual vanity and frame-less glass shower. Vaulted ceilings and neutral carpet through upper level. Lower level den with gas fireplace, walks out to fully fenced patio. Community offers outdoor pool, fitness center, playground. Walk to Edison HS, Kingstowne lake, or golf. Less than one mile to Kingstowne Town Center\'s restaurants, movies, and shopping. Close to 495 and 395! Real Property Management Pros Equal Housing Opportunity * Pet accepted on case-by-case basis * Sorry, no Section 8 accepted FREE BONUS INCL** Air Filters Delivered Every 2 mos

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5518 Jowett Court have any available units?
5518 Jowett Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 5518 Jowett Court have?
Some of 5518 Jowett Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5518 Jowett Court currently offering any rent specials?
5518 Jowett Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5518 Jowett Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5518 Jowett Court is pet friendly.
Does 5518 Jowett Court offer parking?
No, 5518 Jowett Court does not offer parking.
Does 5518 Jowett Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5518 Jowett Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5518 Jowett Court have a pool?
Yes, 5518 Jowett Court has a pool.
Does 5518 Jowett Court have accessible units?
No, 5518 Jowett Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5518 Jowett Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5518 Jowett Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5518 Jowett Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5518 Jowett Court does not have units with air conditioning.

