5512 JOWETT COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool playground clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool

GORGEOUS 3 - LEVEL HOME IN KINGSTOWNE ~ IDEALLY LOCATED! MINUTES FROM 2 METROS, ALL MAJOR COMMUTER ROUTES AND A SHORT DRIVE TO SPRINGFIELD AND KINGSTOWNE TOWN CENTER. THIS RESIDENCE ENJOYS FANTASTIC KINGSTOWNE AMENITIES, INCLUDING, REC CENTERS, OUTDOOR POOLS, SPORTS COURTS, FITNESS CENTERS, WALKING PATHS AND NUMEROUS TOT LOTS ~ FAMILY ROOM OFF KIT WITH GAS FIREPLACE & WALKOUT TO DECK ~ CUSTOM BUILT- INS ~ GREAT OPEN KITCHEN ~ RECESSED LIGHTING ~ LOWER LEVEL RECREATION ROOM WITH WALKOUT TO PATIO ~ PLUS DEN/OFFICE. NO PETS.