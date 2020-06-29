All apartments in Kingstowne
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:08 AM

5301 JESMOND ST

5301 Jesmond Street · No Longer Available
Location

5301 Jesmond Street, Kingstowne, VA 22315
Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome to 5301 Jesmond Street, a gorgeous brick-front end-unit townhome with a 2-car garage located in the sought-after community of Kingstowne! This 3 bedroom, 2 full and 2 half bath home is light, bright and appealing throughout. The spacious living-dining room combo offers crown molding, a chandelier, and multiple windows that bathe the room in natural light. Continue into the gourmet kitchen which features 42 inch cabinetry, Silestone countertops, a custom backsplash, center island with an overhang for barstool seating, recessed lighting, an expansive pantry, and a sun-lit breakfast area with a French door to the deck. Located off the kitchen is a terrific family room that has a relaxing gas fireplace with a marble surround. Relax upstairs in the deluxe master suite where you will find a vaulted ceiling, 2 walk-in closets, a sitting area, and a luxurious bath with a dual sink vanity, jetted soaking tub, and separate shower. Your family and friends will enjoy the huge lower level rec room with recessed lighting and a sliding glass door to the fenced backyard with a deck. A separate laundry room and access to the garage are located off the rec room. Kingstowne is treasured for its great community amenities including pools, gyms, tennis courts, tot-lots, clubhouses & so much more! In addition, this fine home is only minutes from all commuter routes, the Franconia-Springfield Metro station, Wegmans, & two Town Centers!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5301 JESMOND ST have any available units?
5301 JESMOND ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 5301 JESMOND ST have?
Some of 5301 JESMOND ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5301 JESMOND ST currently offering any rent specials?
5301 JESMOND ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5301 JESMOND ST pet-friendly?
No, 5301 JESMOND ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 5301 JESMOND ST offer parking?
Yes, 5301 JESMOND ST offers parking.
Does 5301 JESMOND ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5301 JESMOND ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5301 JESMOND ST have a pool?
Yes, 5301 JESMOND ST has a pool.
Does 5301 JESMOND ST have accessible units?
No, 5301 JESMOND ST does not have accessible units.
Does 5301 JESMOND ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5301 JESMOND ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 5301 JESMOND ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 5301 JESMOND ST does not have units with air conditioning.
