5301 JESMOND ST

Welcome to 5301 Jesmond Street, a gorgeous brick-front end-unit townhome with a 2-car garage located in the sought-after community of Kingstowne! This 3 bedroom, 2 full and 2 half bath home is light, bright and appealing throughout. The spacious living-dining room combo offers crown molding, a chandelier, and multiple windows that bathe the room in natural light. Continue into the gourmet kitchen which features 42 inch cabinetry, Silestone countertops, a custom backsplash, center island with an overhang for barstool seating, recessed lighting, an expansive pantry, and a sun-lit breakfast area with a French door to the deck. Located off the kitchen is a terrific family room that has a relaxing gas fireplace with a marble surround. Relax upstairs in the deluxe master suite where you will find a vaulted ceiling, 2 walk-in closets, a sitting area, and a luxurious bath with a dual sink vanity, jetted soaking tub, and separate shower. Your family and friends will enjoy the huge lower level rec room with recessed lighting and a sliding glass door to the fenced backyard with a deck. A separate laundry room and access to the garage are located off the rec room. Kingstowne is treasured for its great community amenities including pools, gyms, tennis courts, tot-lots, clubhouses & so much more! In addition, this fine home is only minutes from all commuter routes, the Franconia-Springfield Metro station, Wegmans, & two Town Centers!