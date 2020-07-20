All apartments in Kingstowne
Find more places like 5264 BALLYCASTLE CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingstowne, VA
/
5264 BALLYCASTLE CIR
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:24 AM

5264 BALLYCASTLE CIR

5264 Ballycastle Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kingstowne
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

5264 Ballycastle Circle, Kingstowne, VA 22315
Rose Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5264 BALLYCASTLE CIR Available 07/01/19 Gorgeously Updated 3BR 2 car Townhome in Kingstowne Community - Spectacular 3BR TH in sought-after Kingstowne Community w/2car garag*Designer colors through-out home*Beautiful bamboo floors in sun-drenched open living space*Lovely Ceramic Tiled floors lead to Greyscale Kitchen w/Granite Counters, Grey & White Cabinetry and Subway tile backsplash w/SS appliances + breakfast area w/Fireplace leading SGD's to enter deck*Spacious master suite w/vaulted ceiling, closets & updated master bath w/Granite tub & vanity*Finished lower level, walk out to stunning garden + patio & enclosed backyard*Prime location, ample parking, close to shops, dining & METRO! Long Term lease preferred*

AVAILABLE 7.1.19

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Brian Chevalier for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*BrianC@chamberstheory.com or call 703.930.3935

(RLNE4911181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5264 BALLYCASTLE CIR have any available units?
5264 BALLYCASTLE CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 5264 BALLYCASTLE CIR have?
Some of 5264 BALLYCASTLE CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5264 BALLYCASTLE CIR currently offering any rent specials?
5264 BALLYCASTLE CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5264 BALLYCASTLE CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 5264 BALLYCASTLE CIR is pet friendly.
Does 5264 BALLYCASTLE CIR offer parking?
Yes, 5264 BALLYCASTLE CIR offers parking.
Does 5264 BALLYCASTLE CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5264 BALLYCASTLE CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5264 BALLYCASTLE CIR have a pool?
Yes, 5264 BALLYCASTLE CIR has a pool.
Does 5264 BALLYCASTLE CIR have accessible units?
No, 5264 BALLYCASTLE CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 5264 BALLYCASTLE CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5264 BALLYCASTLE CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5264 BALLYCASTLE CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5264 BALLYCASTLE CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln
Kingstowne, VA 22315

Similar Pages

Kingstowne 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKingstowne 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kingstowne Dog Friendly ApartmentsKingstowne Pet Friendly Apartments
Kingstowne Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDSilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDDunn Loring, VA
Capitol Heights, MDWoodburn, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDSeat Pleasant, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDSeven Corners, VATakoma Park, MDBurke, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University