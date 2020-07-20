Amenities

5264 BALLYCASTLE CIR Available 07/01/19 Gorgeously Updated 3BR 2 car Townhome in Kingstowne Community - Spectacular 3BR TH in sought-after Kingstowne Community w/2car garag*Designer colors through-out home*Beautiful bamboo floors in sun-drenched open living space*Lovely Ceramic Tiled floors lead to Greyscale Kitchen w/Granite Counters, Grey & White Cabinetry and Subway tile backsplash w/SS appliances + breakfast area w/Fireplace leading SGD's to enter deck*Spacious master suite w/vaulted ceiling, closets & updated master bath w/Granite tub & vanity*Finished lower level, walk out to stunning garden + patio & enclosed backyard*Prime location, ample parking, close to shops, dining & METRO! Long Term lease preferred*



AVAILABLE 7.1.19



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Brian Chevalier for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*BrianC@chamberstheory.com or call 703.930.3935



(RLNE4911181)