5136 BALLYCASTLE CIR

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Immaculate townhome located near metro, shopping, and schools. Located in quiet neighborhood w/private fenced backyard. Full access to community center w/pool, party room, tennis courts, fitness center, and tot lots. Updated kitchen with large eating area and access to deck for additional entertainment space. Brand new carpet and paint throughout. Spacious Master BR w/en suite. Plenty of storage on lower level to include laundry, family room w/fireplace, and access to 2-car garage. Trash and HOA included with rent. Neighborhood is within walking distance of the Kingstowne Town Center. Enjoy the Alexandria lifestyle in this beautiful home.