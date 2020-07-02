All apartments in Kingstowne
Find more places like 5136 BALLYCASTLE CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingstowne, VA
/
5136 BALLYCASTLE CIR
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:07 PM

5136 BALLYCASTLE CIR

5136 Ballycastle Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kingstowne
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5136 Ballycastle Circle, Kingstowne, VA 22315
Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Immaculate townhome located near metro, shopping, and schools. Located in quiet neighborhood w/private fenced backyard. Full access to community center w/pool, party room, tennis courts, fitness center, and tot lots. Updated kitchen with large eating area and access to deck for additional entertainment space. Brand new carpet and paint throughout. Spacious Master BR w/en suite. Plenty of storage on lower level to include laundry, family room w/fireplace, and access to 2-car garage. Trash and HOA included with rent. Neighborhood is within walking distance of the Kingstowne Town Center. Enjoy the Alexandria lifestyle in this beautiful home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5136 BALLYCASTLE CIR have any available units?
5136 BALLYCASTLE CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 5136 BALLYCASTLE CIR have?
Some of 5136 BALLYCASTLE CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5136 BALLYCASTLE CIR currently offering any rent specials?
5136 BALLYCASTLE CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5136 BALLYCASTLE CIR pet-friendly?
No, 5136 BALLYCASTLE CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 5136 BALLYCASTLE CIR offer parking?
Yes, 5136 BALLYCASTLE CIR offers parking.
Does 5136 BALLYCASTLE CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5136 BALLYCASTLE CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5136 BALLYCASTLE CIR have a pool?
Yes, 5136 BALLYCASTLE CIR has a pool.
Does 5136 BALLYCASTLE CIR have accessible units?
No, 5136 BALLYCASTLE CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 5136 BALLYCASTLE CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5136 BALLYCASTLE CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 5136 BALLYCASTLE CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5136 BALLYCASTLE CIR does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln
Kingstowne, VA 22315

Similar Pages

Kingstowne 1 BedroomsKingstowne 2 Bedrooms
Kingstowne Apartments with ParkingKingstowne Dog Friendly Apartments
Kingstowne Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MD
Dunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGlenarden, MDGreenbriar, VAMontclair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America