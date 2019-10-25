All apartments in Kings Park
Last updated October 25 2019 at 7:29 AM

8362 UXBRIDGE COURT

8362 Uxbridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

8362 Uxbridge Court, Kings Park, VA 22151

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated Townhouse in Danbury Forest!! This home has updated kitchen and baths, large deck overlooking wooded area. Walking distance to Lake Accotink and the Lake Accotink trails. Don't wait, this will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8362 UXBRIDGE COURT have any available units?
8362 UXBRIDGE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kings Park, VA.
Is 8362 UXBRIDGE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8362 UXBRIDGE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8362 UXBRIDGE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8362 UXBRIDGE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kings Park.
Does 8362 UXBRIDGE COURT offer parking?
No, 8362 UXBRIDGE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 8362 UXBRIDGE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8362 UXBRIDGE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8362 UXBRIDGE COURT have a pool?
No, 8362 UXBRIDGE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8362 UXBRIDGE COURT have accessible units?
No, 8362 UXBRIDGE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8362 UXBRIDGE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 8362 UXBRIDGE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8362 UXBRIDGE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8362 UXBRIDGE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

