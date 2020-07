Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Spacious rambler featuring family room addition with plenty of space to spread out! Outdoor space with deck and patio encouraging entertaining. Hardwood floors throughout main level and private bed and bath in lower level plus a den for additional living space. Commuters dream, minutes to I495 and close to shopping and dining. This rental within the sought after Lake Braddock triangle will not last!