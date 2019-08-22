All apartments in Kings Park
Kings Park, VA
5209 LONSDALE DRIVE
Last updated August 22 2019 at 3:27 AM

5209 LONSDALE DRIVE

5209 Lonsdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5209 Lonsdale Drive, Kings Park, VA 22151

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Spacious townhouse in Danbury Forestt Looks great!!!! walkout recreation room to garden & patio, 2 parking spaces,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5209 LONSDALE DRIVE have any available units?
5209 LONSDALE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kings Park, VA.
What amenities does 5209 LONSDALE DRIVE have?
Some of 5209 LONSDALE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5209 LONSDALE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5209 LONSDALE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5209 LONSDALE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5209 LONSDALE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kings Park.
Does 5209 LONSDALE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5209 LONSDALE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5209 LONSDALE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5209 LONSDALE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5209 LONSDALE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5209 LONSDALE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5209 LONSDALE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5209 LONSDALE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5209 LONSDALE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5209 LONSDALE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5209 LONSDALE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5209 LONSDALE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
