Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kings Park
Find more places like 5209 LONSDALE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kings Park, VA
/
5209 LONSDALE DRIVE
Last updated August 22 2019 at 3:27 AM
1 of 31
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5209 LONSDALE DRIVE
5209 Lonsdale Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5209 Lonsdale Drive, Kings Park, VA 22151
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Spacious townhouse in Danbury Forestt Looks great!!!! walkout recreation room to garden & patio, 2 parking spaces,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5209 LONSDALE DRIVE have any available units?
5209 LONSDALE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kings Park, VA
.
What amenities does 5209 LONSDALE DRIVE have?
Some of 5209 LONSDALE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5209 LONSDALE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5209 LONSDALE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5209 LONSDALE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5209 LONSDALE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kings Park
.
Does 5209 LONSDALE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5209 LONSDALE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5209 LONSDALE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5209 LONSDALE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5209 LONSDALE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5209 LONSDALE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5209 LONSDALE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5209 LONSDALE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5209 LONSDALE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5209 LONSDALE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5209 LONSDALE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5209 LONSDALE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Kings Park 3 Bedroom Apartments
Kings Park Apartments with Balconies
Kings Park Apartments with Parking
Kings Park Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Kings Park Furnished Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VA
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Ashburn, VA
Wheaton, MD
Herndon, VA
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Springfield, VA
North Springfield, VA
West Springfield, VA
Ravensworth, VA
Burke, VA
Annandale, VA
Burke Centre, VA
Kings Park West, VA
Woodburn, VA
Newington, VA
Franconia, VA
Newington Forest, VA
West Falls Church, VA
Fairfax Station, VA
Lincolnia, VA
Lake Barcroft, VA
Kingstowne, VA
Oakton, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
Marymount University
Northern Virginia Community College
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia