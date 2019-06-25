Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kings Park West, VA
/
5314 ANCHOR COURT
Last updated June 25 2019 at 10:27 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5314 ANCHOR COURT
5314 Anchor Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kings Park West
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
5314 Anchor Court, Kings Park West, VA 22032
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5314 ANCHOR COURT have any available units?
5314 ANCHOR COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kings Park West, VA
.
What amenities does 5314 ANCHOR COURT have?
Some of 5314 ANCHOR COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5314 ANCHOR COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5314 ANCHOR COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5314 ANCHOR COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5314 ANCHOR COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kings Park West
.
Does 5314 ANCHOR COURT offer parking?
No, 5314 ANCHOR COURT does not offer parking.
Does 5314 ANCHOR COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5314 ANCHOR COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5314 ANCHOR COURT have a pool?
No, 5314 ANCHOR COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5314 ANCHOR COURT have accessible units?
No, 5314 ANCHOR COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5314 ANCHOR COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5314 ANCHOR COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5314 ANCHOR COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5314 ANCHOR COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
