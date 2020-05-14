5203 CLARIDGE CT

Amenities

Two Level Rambler located in the cul-de-sac in desired Kings Park West. Easy commute to DC. Only 5 minutes to the Pentagon Bus stop and an 8-minute drive to the Burke VRE Station, with free covered parking. Laurel Ridge Elementary School and Robinson Secondary School are within short distance. Royal Lake Park has a walking/hiking trail around the lake and tennis courts. Pool membership is available for a reasonable fee. The property is minutes away from shopping and restaurants. Make KPW your new home and community.