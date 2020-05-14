All apartments in Kings Park West
Kings Park West, VA
5203 CLARIDGE CT
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

5203 CLARIDGE CT

5203 Claridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

5203 Claridge Court, Kings Park West, VA 22032

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Two Level Rambler located in the cul-de-sac in desired Kings Park West. Easy commute to DC. Only 5 minutes to the Pentagon Bus stop and an 8-minute drive to the Burke VRE Station, with free covered parking. Laurel Ridge Elementary School and Robinson Secondary School are within short distance. Royal Lake Park has a walking/hiking trail around the lake and tennis courts. Pool membership is available for a reasonable fee. The property is minutes away from shopping and restaurants. Make KPW your new home and community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

