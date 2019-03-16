All apartments in Kings Park West
Find more places like 4927 GAINSBOROUGH DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kings Park West, VA
/
4927 GAINSBOROUGH DRIVE
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:50 AM

4927 GAINSBOROUGH DRIVE

4927 Gainsborough Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kings Park West
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4927 Gainsborough Drive, Kings Park West, VA 22032

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms SFH, 1,590 square foot house sits on a 10,500 square foot lot. Lovely neighborhood with close proximity to GMU, shopping, and schools. Vacant and ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4927 GAINSBOROUGH DRIVE have any available units?
4927 GAINSBOROUGH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kings Park West, VA.
Is 4927 GAINSBOROUGH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4927 GAINSBOROUGH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4927 GAINSBOROUGH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4927 GAINSBOROUGH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kings Park West.
Does 4927 GAINSBOROUGH DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4927 GAINSBOROUGH DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4927 GAINSBOROUGH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4927 GAINSBOROUGH DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4927 GAINSBOROUGH DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4927 GAINSBOROUGH DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4927 GAINSBOROUGH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4927 GAINSBOROUGH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4927 GAINSBOROUGH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4927 GAINSBOROUGH DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4927 GAINSBOROUGH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4927 GAINSBOROUGH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kings Park West 3 BedroomsKings Park West Apartments with Balconies
Kings Park West Apartments with ParkingKings Park West Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Kings Park West Furnished ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDBuckhall, VAMontclair, VAFort Hunt, VAGreenbriar, VAChantilly, VADranesville, VA
Bryans Road, MDWolf Trap, VAFriendly, MDFranconia, VANorth Kensington, MDMount Vernon, VAClinton, MDLowes Island, VABelmont, VALinton Hall, VANeabsco, VARavensworth, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University