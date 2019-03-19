Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kings Park West, VA
/
10527 BRADDOCK
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10527 BRADDOCK
10527 Braddock Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10527 Braddock Road, Kings Park West, VA 22032
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Quiet second floor office condo across Braddock Road from GMU campus. Ample free parking,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10527 BRADDOCK have any available units?
10527 BRADDOCK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kings Park West, VA
.
Is 10527 BRADDOCK currently offering any rent specials?
10527 BRADDOCK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10527 BRADDOCK pet-friendly?
No, 10527 BRADDOCK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kings Park West
.
Does 10527 BRADDOCK offer parking?
Yes, 10527 BRADDOCK offers parking.
Does 10527 BRADDOCK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10527 BRADDOCK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10527 BRADDOCK have a pool?
No, 10527 BRADDOCK does not have a pool.
Does 10527 BRADDOCK have accessible units?
No, 10527 BRADDOCK does not have accessible units.
Does 10527 BRADDOCK have units with dishwashers?
No, 10527 BRADDOCK does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10527 BRADDOCK have units with air conditioning?
No, 10527 BRADDOCK does not have units with air conditioning.
