8158 REAGAN DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly pool playground fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool

Beautiful, well maintained home in Presidential Lakes. Home features hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, separate dining room, office/formal sitting area, family room, open floorpan, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom, 4 bedrooms, gas fireplace. Enjoy sitting on your private deck and looking at nothing but trees! Community pool, lake access. playground. Close to Fredericksburg. An easy commute to Dahlgren and if you take the back roads a pleasant commute to Quantico. Pets case by case. Landscaper, paid by owner of home, maintains the yard.