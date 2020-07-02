All apartments in King George County
8158 REAGAN DRIVE
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

8158 REAGAN DRIVE

8158 Reagan Drive · (540) 809-0385
Location

8158 Reagan Drive, King George County, VA 22485

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1904 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
Beautiful, well maintained home in Presidential Lakes. Home features hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, separate dining room, office/formal sitting area, family room, open floorpan, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom, 4 bedrooms, gas fireplace. Enjoy sitting on your private deck and looking at nothing but trees! Community pool, lake access. playground. Close to Fredericksburg. An easy commute to Dahlgren and if you take the back roads a pleasant commute to Quantico. Pets case by case. Landscaper, paid by owner of home, maintains the yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8158 REAGAN DRIVE have any available units?
8158 REAGAN DRIVE has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8158 REAGAN DRIVE have?
Some of 8158 REAGAN DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8158 REAGAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8158 REAGAN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8158 REAGAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8158 REAGAN DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 8158 REAGAN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 8158 REAGAN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 8158 REAGAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8158 REAGAN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8158 REAGAN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 8158 REAGAN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 8158 REAGAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8158 REAGAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8158 REAGAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8158 REAGAN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8158 REAGAN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8158 REAGAN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
