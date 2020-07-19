All apartments in James City County
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

4303 Sconce

4303 Sconce · No Longer Available
Location

4303 Sconce, James City County, VA 23185

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5903128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4303 Sconce have any available units?
4303 Sconce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in James City County, VA.
Is 4303 Sconce currently offering any rent specials?
4303 Sconce is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4303 Sconce pet-friendly?
No, 4303 Sconce is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in James City County.
Does 4303 Sconce offer parking?
No, 4303 Sconce does not offer parking.
Does 4303 Sconce have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4303 Sconce does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4303 Sconce have a pool?
No, 4303 Sconce does not have a pool.
Does 4303 Sconce have accessible units?
No, 4303 Sconce does not have accessible units.
Does 4303 Sconce have units with dishwashers?
No, 4303 Sconce does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4303 Sconce have units with air conditioning?
No, 4303 Sconce does not have units with air conditioning.
