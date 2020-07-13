234 Neck O Land Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

Williamsburg's newest new home rental neighborhood!



Designed to meet the needs of your family. 1 bedroom 1 full bathroom duplex with private entrance featuring an electric range, dishwasher, refrigerator and stackable washer/dryer. Conveniently located to The College of William and Mary and 199, yet has the feel of a rural location with open vistas out your front and back door. Enjoy a BBQ with friends at the community picnic area. Storage sheds available for $50 additional per month



- Water/Sewer, Trash, and Yard Maintenance included in the rent

- Unit has ample parking

- 1 Pet ( cat or dog) up to 60 pounds welcome with added security deposit1

- Storage sheds available for $50 additional per month.

Tenant will be responsible for insurance on contents and locks.