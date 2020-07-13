All apartments in James City County
Find more places like 234 Neck O Land Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
James City County, VA
/
234 Neck O Land Road
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:56 AM

234 Neck O Land Road

234 Neck-O-Land Road · (757) 229-6810
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

234 Neck-O-Land Road, James City County, VA 23185

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit I · Avail. now

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Williamsburg's newest new home rental neighborhood!

Designed to meet the needs of your family. 1 bedroom 1 full bathroom duplex with private entrance featuring an electric range, dishwasher, refrigerator and stackable washer/dryer. Conveniently located to The College of William and Mary and 199, yet has the feel of a rural location with open vistas out your front and back door. Enjoy a BBQ with friends at the community picnic area. Storage sheds available for $50 additional per month

- Water/Sewer, Trash, and Yard Maintenance included in the rent
- Unit has ample parking
- 1 Pet ( cat or dog) up to 60 pounds welcome with added security deposit1
- Storage sheds available for $50 additional per month.
Tenant will be responsible for insurance on contents and locks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 Neck O Land Road have any available units?
234 Neck O Land Road has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 234 Neck O Land Road have?
Some of 234 Neck O Land Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 Neck O Land Road currently offering any rent specials?
234 Neck O Land Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 Neck O Land Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 234 Neck O Land Road is pet friendly.
Does 234 Neck O Land Road offer parking?
Yes, 234 Neck O Land Road offers parking.
Does 234 Neck O Land Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 234 Neck O Land Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 Neck O Land Road have a pool?
No, 234 Neck O Land Road does not have a pool.
Does 234 Neck O Land Road have accessible units?
No, 234 Neck O Land Road does not have accessible units.
Does 234 Neck O Land Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 234 Neck O Land Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 234 Neck O Land Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 234 Neck O Land Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 234 Neck O Land Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monticello at Powhatan
3500 Carriage House Way
Williamsburg, VA 23188
Steeplechase
3700 W Steeplechase Way
James City County, VA 23188
Conway Garden Apartments
750 Conway Dr
Williamsburg, VA 23185
Country Club Apartments
201 Tam O Shanter Blvd
Williamsburg, VA 23185
Stratford at Williamsburg
100-A Stratford Rd
Williamsburg, VA 23185
The Pointe at New Town
4375 New Town Ave
Williamsburg, VA 23188
Woods of Williamsburg Apartments
108 Tilghman Court
Williamsburg, VA 23188

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VARichmond, VANorfolk, VAChesapeake, VANewport News, VAHampton, VAPortsmouth, VAPetersburg, VASuffolk, VAChester, VAWilliamsburg, VAShort Pump, VA
Colonial Heights, VAHopewell, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VABon Air, VAPoquoson, VACarrollton, VAPrince George, VASandston, VAEast Highland Park, VA
Bellwood, VAMeadowbrook, VALakeside, VADumbarton, VAAshland, VAManchester, VATuckahoe, VARockwood, VAInnsbrook, VABrandermill, VAWyndham, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityUniversity of Richmond
College of William and MaryChristopher Newport University
Eastern Virginia Medical School
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity