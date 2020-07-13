234 Neck O Land Road

Amenities
Williamsburg's newest new home rental neighborhood!
Designed to meet the needs of your family. 1 bedroom 1 full bathroom duplex with private entrance featuring an electric range, dishwasher, refrigerator and stackable washer/dryer. Conveniently located to The College of William and Mary and 199, yet has the feel of a rural location with open vistas out your front and back door. Enjoy a BBQ with friends at the community picnic area. Storage sheds available for $50 additional per month
- Water/Sewer, Trash, and Yard Maintenance included in the rent
- Unit has ample parking
- 1 Pet ( cat or dog) up to 60 pounds welcome with added security deposit1
- Storage sheds available for $50 additional per month.
Tenant will be responsible for insurance on contents and locks.