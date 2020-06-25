7767 Marshall Heights Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Townhouse Near Tysons Available For Rent - Property Id: 145762



Beautiful 3BR/2Full+2Half Bath TH near Tysons available for rent NOW! 3-level brick exterior, hardwood floor on main level and new carpet in upstairs bedrooms. Renovated full bathrooms. Like-new Washer/Dryer/Dishwasher/Microwave. Screened fireplace, rec room, deck , private fenced rear yard and more. Located in sought-after Dominion Community. Minutes to West Falls Church Metro, I-66, 495, Tysons Mall, Trader Joes, Whole Food, and walking distance to George C. Marshall High School.

Property Id 145762



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5082280)