Last updated April 1 2019 at 8:27 PM

7346 LEE

7346 Lee Highway · No Longer Available
Location

7346 Lee Highway, Idylwood, VA 22046
Idylwood

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Laminated floor. Upgraded kitchen. vacant Good location. easy access to 29,495...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7346 LEE have any available units?
7346 LEE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Idylwood, VA.
Is 7346 LEE currently offering any rent specials?
7346 LEE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7346 LEE pet-friendly?
No, 7346 LEE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Idylwood.
Does 7346 LEE offer parking?
No, 7346 LEE does not offer parking.
Does 7346 LEE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7346 LEE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7346 LEE have a pool?
No, 7346 LEE does not have a pool.
Does 7346 LEE have accessible units?
No, 7346 LEE does not have accessible units.
Does 7346 LEE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7346 LEE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7346 LEE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7346 LEE does not have units with air conditioning.
