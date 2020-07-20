All apartments in Idylwood
Last updated July 17 2019 at 7:27 PM

7324 LEE HIGHWAY

7324 Lee Highway · No Longer Available
Location

7324 Lee Highway, Idylwood, VA 22046
Idylwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Ready and in Move in Conditions, Good location just a walking distance to public transportation, supermarkets, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7324 LEE HIGHWAY have any available units?
7324 LEE HIGHWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Idylwood, VA.
Is 7324 LEE HIGHWAY currently offering any rent specials?
7324 LEE HIGHWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7324 LEE HIGHWAY pet-friendly?
No, 7324 LEE HIGHWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Idylwood.
Does 7324 LEE HIGHWAY offer parking?
No, 7324 LEE HIGHWAY does not offer parking.
Does 7324 LEE HIGHWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7324 LEE HIGHWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7324 LEE HIGHWAY have a pool?
No, 7324 LEE HIGHWAY does not have a pool.
Does 7324 LEE HIGHWAY have accessible units?
No, 7324 LEE HIGHWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 7324 LEE HIGHWAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 7324 LEE HIGHWAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7324 LEE HIGHWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 7324 LEE HIGHWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
