Idylwood, VA
7322 LEE HIGHWAY
Last updated November 3 2019 at 12:05 AM

7322 LEE HIGHWAY

7322 Lee Highway · No Longer Available
Location

7322 Lee Highway, Idylwood, VA 22046
Idylwood

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Excellent location, close to Tysons Corner, Metro & Shopping. Won't last long. A must see 2 BR & 1.5BA & 2 car parking spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7322 LEE HIGHWAY have any available units?
7322 LEE HIGHWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Idylwood, VA.
Is 7322 LEE HIGHWAY currently offering any rent specials?
7322 LEE HIGHWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7322 LEE HIGHWAY pet-friendly?
No, 7322 LEE HIGHWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Idylwood.
Does 7322 LEE HIGHWAY offer parking?
Yes, 7322 LEE HIGHWAY offers parking.
Does 7322 LEE HIGHWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7322 LEE HIGHWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7322 LEE HIGHWAY have a pool?
No, 7322 LEE HIGHWAY does not have a pool.
Does 7322 LEE HIGHWAY have accessible units?
No, 7322 LEE HIGHWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 7322 LEE HIGHWAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 7322 LEE HIGHWAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7322 LEE HIGHWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 7322 LEE HIGHWAY does not have units with air conditioning.

